Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 18

Today’s Birthday (08/18/22). Adventures abound this year. Steady coordination provides shared support. Reorient plans for fun and romance this summer toward new love, passion and creativity this autumn. Adapt around winter social changes that lead to surging professional status next spring. Study, research and share your discoveries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Money is the name of the game. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Communication illuminates solutions. Talk to someone who’s been there. Score lasting benefits.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep your own score. Don’t let personal matters interfere with existing responsibilities. Resist impulsive tendencies. Talk about what you want and go for it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet place to think. Daydreams and distractions abound. Organize and update plans. Discover hidden beauty. Schedule steps to realize a dream.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A big job may seem impossible yet important. Line up recruits to help. Share thoughts and dreams. Listen and learn. Exceed your own expectations.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Changes with your profession or industry can lead to new opportunities. Patiently observe. Do the homework. Rely on trusted experts. Collaborate to shift together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — The news may affect your decisions. Monitor conditions. Go for clarity. Fact and fantasy clash. Proceed with caution and watch your step. Do the homework.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Tackle financial challenges together. Create a budget and monitor it. Cut waste. Push for a lucrative opportunity. A rush job could preempt scheduled programming.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Patiently collaborate with your partner. Resolve breakdowns and untangle miscommunications. Reinforce foundational structures. Find common ground. Invent new possibilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. You may need to make a mess to realize your vision. Research carefully. Don’t push beyond limitations.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — To win the game, play by the rules. Jump one hurdle after another. Patiently persist. Make a lasting connection. Romance and fun can arise naturally.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Adjust with domestic changes. Clean messes and make repairs, if needed. Strengthen basic systems for steady operation. Communication produces lasting benefits. Discuss dreams.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Communication unlocks a blocked channel. Don’t react or advance impulsively. Strengthen skeletal foundations with creative projects or messaging. Evaluate basics. Add your persuasive charm.

Notable birthdays: Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is 95. Actor-director Robert Redford is 86. Actor Henry G. Sanders is 80. Actor-comedian Martin Mull is 79. Rock musician Dennis Elliott is 72. Comedian Elayne Boosler is 70. Actor Denis Leary is 65. Actor Madeleine Stowe is 64. Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is 61. ABC News reporter Bob Woodruff is 61. The former president of Mexico, Felipe Calderon, is 60. Actor Adam Storke is 60. Actor Craig Bierko is 58. Rock singer-musician Zac Maloy (The Nixons) is 54. Rock singer and hip-hop artist Everlast is 53. Rapper Masta Killa (Wu-Tang Clan) is 53. Actor Christian Slater is 53. Actor Edward Norton is 53. Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner is 52.

Actor Kaitlin Olson is 47. Rock musician Dirk Lance is 46. Actor-comedian Andy Samberg (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Country musician Brad Tursi (Old Dominion) is 43. Actor Mika Boorem is 35. Actor Maia Mitchell is 29. Actor Madelaine Petsch is 28. Actor Parker McKenna Posey is 27.