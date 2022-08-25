Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 25

Today’s Birthday (08/25/22). Grow your family fortune this year. Routine practices build physical strength and endurance. Summer domestic messes and renovations lead to autumn family fun and celebration. Make a professional change next winter, before an exciting exploration flowers next spring. Together, you rise.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Love is fundamental. Rely on partnership over about three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Network and grow creative collaborations and connections. Deepen your romantic relationship.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Streamline routines over the next three weeks. Find health, fitness and work solutions in communication, with Mercury in Libra. Simplify tasks. Practice to grow stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Fun arises in conversation. You’re especially charming, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Savor creative brainstorming. Flirt and invent romantic scenarios. Express your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — It’s getting easier to communicate at home over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. You can achieve family consensus on domestic projects.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative muses inspire, with Mercury in Libra. Communication opens new doors. The next three weeks favor writing, storytelling and communications. Make powerful connections.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creative work pays well over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Sales, marketing and promotions thrive. Profitable ideas abound. Buy, sell and exchange.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Slip into a three-week creative phase. You’re especially brilliant, with Mercury in your sign. Communicate and express your personal commitments. Take a stand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Envision perfection. Private planning inspires your actions and communications, with Mercury in Libra. Organize, sort and file. Complete old business. Listen to inner wisdom.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Persuade for consensus. You’re especially diplomatic with team communications for the next three weeks. Connect, network and share with Mercury in Libra. Crowdsource solutions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Attain leadership through education. Profitable ideas abound over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Opportunities arise in conversation. Make lucrative connections.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Ask probing questions. Expand territory, with Mercury in Libra for three weeks. Explore, study and investigate. Try new ways of thought. Discover solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Discuss financial potential, possibilities and opportunities. Collaboration can get lucrative over three weeks, with Mercury in Libra. Monitor family finances. Strategize for growth.

Notable birthdays: Actor Tom Skerritt is 89. Jazz musician Wayne Shorter is 89. Movie director Hugh Hudson is 86. Author Frederick Forsyth is 84. Movie director John Badham is 83. Filmmaker Marshall Brickman is 83. R&B singer Walter Williams (The O’Jays) is 79. Actor Anthony Heald is 78. Rock singer-actor Gene Simmons is 73. Actor John Savage is 73. Author Martin Amis is 73. Country singer-musician Henry Paul (Outlaws; Blackhawk) is 73. Rock singer Rob Halford is 71. Rock musician Geoff Downes (Asia) is 70. Rock singer Elvis Costello is 68. Movie director Tim Burton is 64. Actor Christian LeBlanc is 64. Actor Ashley Crow is 62. Actor Ally Walker is 61. Country singer Cyrus (AKA Billy Ray Cyrus) is 61. Actor Joanne Whalley is 61. Rock musician Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) is 60. Actor Blair Underwood is 58. Actor Robert Maschio is 56. Rap DJ Terminator X (Public Enemy) is 56. Alternative country singer Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) is 55. Actor David Alan Basche is 54. Television chef Rachael Ray is 54. Actor Cameron Mathison is 53. Country singer Jo Dee Messina is 52. Model Claudia Schiffer is 52. Country singer Brice Long is 51. Actor Nathan Page is 51. Actor-writer-director Ben Falcone is 49. Actor Eric Millegan is 48. Actor Alexander Skarsgard is 46. Actor Jonathan Togo is 45. Actor Kel Mitchell is 44. Actor Rachel Bilson is 41. Actor Blake Lively is 35. Actor Josh Flitter is 28.