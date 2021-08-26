Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 26

Today’s Birthday (08/26/21). Strengthen physical skills this year. Consistent efforts energize and build skills, talents and abilities. A summer business boom leads to a shift with autumn investigations. Domestic delights draw you home this winter, before your research takes flight next spring. Nurture your health and vitality.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You clean up nice. Dress for success. Make long-range plans. Think big. Find creative ways to express yourself. Envision your idea of perfection.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Privacy leads to productivity. Don’t get stopped by worries or fears. Refine goals, dreams and visions as your shining light. Let that guide you.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Lend a helping hand. When you need one it’s there. Stay connected with your friends and community. Bring social skills and graciousness. Collaboration generates lasting results.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Put together a business project with long-lasting value. Don’t worry about pretty embellishments. Make sure the bones and framework are solid. Prioritize reliability.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Expand your perspective. Monitor conditions closely. Do the homework. Stay flexible. Investigate possibilities with potential for long-lasting value. Make fascinating connections.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared financial accounts. Strengthen structural supports. Invest in home and family. Your holdings increase in value. Provide comfort and common sense.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Work with your partner for common gain. Don’t worry about the mess. Clean later. Take care of the basics. Maximize clear communication, coordination and collaboration.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Nurture health and fitness. Practice basic techniques to build strong foundations for the trickier stuff. Learn from trusted doctors, teachers or coaches. Discover valuable solutions.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Breathe and enjoy the ride. Release preconceptions or expectations. Follow the rules of the game. Romance kindles in conversation. Talk about what you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize domestic harmony. Make a repair before it gets expensive. Clean, organize and upgrade. Reduce clutter. Make a long-term improvement, with family collaboration.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Keep polishing a creative project. Edit and reshape. Draft and cut. Stick to the basics. Get feedback. Discuss options and then choose freely.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — An abundance or lack of silver motivates you. Bargain, negotiate terms and sign on the dotted line. Provide value and issue invoices. Exchange and conserve resources.
Notable birthdays: Pop singer Vic Dana is 81. Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is 76. R&B singer Valerie Simpson is 76. Pop singer Bob Cowsill is 72. Broadcast journalist Bill Whitaker is 70. Actor Brett Cullen is 65. Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy is 62. Jazz musician Branford Marsalis is 61. Country musician Jimmy Olander (Diamond Rio) is 60. Actor Chris Burke is 56. Actor-singer Shirley Manson (Garbage) is 55. Rock musician Dan Vickrey (Counting Crows) is 55. TV writer-actor Riley Weston is 55. Rock musician Adrian Young (No Doubt) is 52.
Actor Melissa McCarthy is 51. Latin pop singer Thalia is 50. Actor Meredith Eaton is 47. Actor Macaulay Culkin is 41. Actor Chris Pine is 41. Comedian/actor/writer John Mulaney is 39.