Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Aug. 4

Today’s Birthday (08/04/22). Educational explorations reveal treasure this year. Work together with discipline for beautiful results. Summer changes affect your love life, leading to surging autumn romance, fun and creativity. Adapt with winter community challenges before professional breakthroughs illuminate the spring. Studies and research open beneficial doors.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stay aware of financial goals and budgets. Buy and sell to maximize value. Do the research. Avoid impetuous expenses. Money saved is money earned.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate with your partner to resolve a puzzle. Don’t get pushy. Keep your patience and a sense of humor. Routines could get tested. Stay practical.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Reassess the terrain. Slow to avoid dangerous curves or pitfalls. Watch where you’re going, and step carefully. Physical efforts get positive results. Breathe deeply.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the ride. A flexible attitude saves time, money and stress. Don’t stir up jealousies or controversy. Maximize the fun factor.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — You can find what you need for your home. Don’t cut quality corners. Research best value and quality. A coat of paint works wonders.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Apply intellect, creativity and curiosity to solve a puzzle. Don’t push against limitations. Try another option instead. Assumptions get challenged. Keep an open mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profits are available despite interruptions, distractions or chaos. Reduce stimulus to focus on one thing at a time. Find hidden efficiencies. Bring home abundance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Step into your personal power. Wear it like a magic cloak. Wrap yourself in quiet confidence. Ignore negative internal chatter. Sidestep obstacles for love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Take a timeout from noise and crowds. Rest and recuperate. Plan and organize in private. Manage chores. Plot your course. Process recent transitions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share ideas, resources and information. Gentle pressure works better than force. Adapt to changes together. Team and community efforts can accomplish the seemingly impossible.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Professional priorities dictate your schedule. Prepare for inspection. Your work is gaining attention. Put in the backstage efforts to shine in the spotlight.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore educational opportunities. Advance studies, research and investigation. Dig into an exciting subject. What you’re learning has valuable applications. Work with teachers and mentors.

Notable birthdays: Actor-singer Tina Cole is 79. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 78. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 73. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 67. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 67. Actor Kym Karath (Film: “The Sound of Music”) is 64. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 64. Actor Lauren Tom is 63. Former President Barack Obama is 61. Producer Michael Gelman (TV: “Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 61. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 60. Actor Crystal Chappell is 57. Author Dennis Lehane is 57. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 54. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 54. Actor Michael DeLuise is 53. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 51. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 51. R&B singer-actor Marques Houston is 41.

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 41. Actor Abigail Spencer is 41. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 39. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (TV: “American Idol”) is 37. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 30. Singer Jessica Sanchez (TV: “American Idol”) is 27.