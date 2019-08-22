Today’s Birthday (08/22/19). Enjoy the ones you love this year. Self-discipline benefits your health and fitness. Sidestep a physical or health barrier this summer, for blossoming winter energy and vitality, and then reflection, review and planning. Learn something new about romance next summer. Grow your heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A financial challenge or breakdown could arise. Remain forgiving with miscommunications. Ignore rumors and gossip. Adapt to unexpected conditions. You can get what you need.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your intuition. Stick up for your own view. Minimize risks, and strengthen foundational structures. Don’t go along if you don’t agree.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Reflect on recent changes. Finish what you’ve begun. Keep costs down with simple ingredients and materials. Consider a persuasive argument. Plan, schedule and organize.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Help others see the big picture. Discuss ideas to increase sales or participation. Prepare for a gathering of friends. You can meet the challenge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — New developments could change the assignment. Don’t believe everything you hear. Postpone a financial discussion. This could be a lucky break. Commit or exit gracefully.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Widen your perspective with travel, classes and teachers. Explore fresh terrain and discover new views. Adapt to delays or surprises. What you learn has long-term benefit.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Consider a financial challenge with shared accounts. Unexpected expenses, misunderstandings or delays could arise. Collaborate patiently. Get expert support. Stay in communication.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Keep a gentle tone with your partner. Misunderstandings or confusion could cause delays. Adapt to surprises without losing your cool. This pays off later.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Stay flexible with work changes. Consider what’s best for your health. Things may not go as planned. Avoid controversy, stress or traffic. Nurture your energy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Keep your sense of humor with your inner circle. Restraint serves you well. Avoid spontaneous outbursts. Tempers could be short. Don’t antagonize anyone.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Avoid risky propositions with a domestic project. Get multiple bids before investing real money. Adjust to changes. Manage a detailed plan and budget. Envision and imagine.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Postpone financial discussions and important decisions. Miscommunications and mistakes could frustrate. Follow through on what you said. Prepare statements and reports. Consider the message.
Thought for Today: “There are mighty few people who think what they think they think.” — Robert Henri, American artist (1865-1929).
Notable birthdays: Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 84. Author Annie Proulx is 84. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 80. Actress Valerie Harper is 80. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 78. Writer-producer David Chase is 74. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 74. Actress Cindy Williams is 72. Pop musician David Marks is 71. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 70. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 63. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 61. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 60. Country singer Collin Raye is 59. Actress Regina Taylor is 59. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 58. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 58. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 57. Singer Tori Amos is 56. Country singer Mila Mason is 56. Rhythm-and-blues musician James DeBarge is 56. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 55. Actress Brooke Dillman is 53. Rapper GZA/The Genius is 53. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 52. Actor Ty Burrell is 52. Celebrity chef Giada DeLaurentiis is 49. Actress Melinda Page Hamilton is 48. Actor Rick Yune is 48. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 47. Rap-reggae singer Beenie Man is 46. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 46. Comedian-actress Kristen Wiig is 46. Actress Jenna Leigh Green is 45. Rock musician Bo Koster is 45. Rock musician Dean Back (Theory of a Deadman) is 44. Talk show host James Corden is 41. Rock musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) is 41. Actor Brandon Adams is 40. Actress Aya Sumika is 39. Actor Ari Stidham is 27.
