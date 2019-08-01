Today’s Birthday (08/01/19). Your love life expands to new levels this year. Research and planning energizes your work and health. A summer challenge to your work and health leads to an energizing winter resolution that inspires a reflective phase. Romantic changes next summer present a new perspective. Prioritize passion.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Family communications flow with greater ease, now that Mercury is direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Talk about what you want to create.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — It’s easier to learn and express, now that Mercury’s direct. Creative efforts leap forward. Sign papers, and post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Financial transactions flow better, with Mercury direct in Cancer. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. A barrier dissolves. Make deals and bargains.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — It’s easier to clear up misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as translator for others who don’t get each other. Listen powerfully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Words and traffic flow better, with Mercury direct. Articulate your feelings privately. Review experiences and memories. Keep a journal. Write your plans and strategies.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally, now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets, and you can hear each other again.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional advances arise naturally, with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. A fog clears. Negotiate, collaborate and network. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to travel and launch, with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Make long-distance connections come together. Confirm reservations. Get your message out.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease, now that Mercury’s direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts, and negotiate deals.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication clarifies naturally, with Mercury direct. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love letters and invitations.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate, with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to express your feelings, with Mercury direct. Practice the art of seduction. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative. Listen to your muses.
Thought for Today: “As scarce as truth is, the supply is always greater than the demand.” — “Josh Billings” (Henry Wheeler Shaw), American author (1818-1885).
Notable birthdays: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 88. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 82. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 77. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 69. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 66. Singer Michael Penn is 61. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 60. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 59. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 59. Actor Jesse Borrego is 57. Actor Demian Bichir is 56. Rapper Coolio is 56. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 56. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 55. Movie director Sam Mendes is 54. Country singer George Ducas is 53. Country musician Charlie Kelley is 51. Actress Jennifer Gareis is 49. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 47. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe is 46. Actor Jason Momoa is 40. Actress Honeysuckle Weeks is 40. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 38. Actress Taylor Fry is 38. Actor Elijah Kelley is 33. Actor James Francis Kelly is 30. Actress Ella Wahlestedt is 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.