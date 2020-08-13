Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, August 13

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect and network with friends and allies. Community support can generate satisfying results. Participate for something that touches your heart. Strengthen lasting bonds.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare public statements for professional projects. Your work is attracting attention. Prepare your presentation. Articulate what you see possible. Invite participation and contribution.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Expand your territory. Explore a subject of fascination and interest. Scrutinize something nebulous. Unravel a mystery. Indulge your curiosity and gain new skills.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication and teamwork can solve a shared financial puzzle. Do your part. Stay patient despite challenges. Adapt budgets and plans. Connect and coordinate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on practical priorities. Support each other for the desired results. Avoid fantasies and focus on foundational issues. Negotiate to refine plans. Love is fundamental.