Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, August 6

Today’s Birthday (08/06/20). Your health and vitality blossom this year. Consistent actions build grace, strength and endurance. Career changes require adaptation. Intuitive summer insights inspire action to balance a physical challenge. Winter community barriers inspire fun and sweetness with your inner circle. Healthy practices recharge and restore you.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Expand the organization of your plans. Consider dreams and visions in detail. Articulate possibilities and commitments. Consider and reflect on what you really want.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow and expand your alliances and team. Contribute to a common cause. Foster friendship and collaboration. Set goals high and go for it.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Previously blocked professional roads can open. Let your imagination soar. What would you really love? Study recent developments. Team up with a genius. Discuss options.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a long-distance connection. Imagine, dream and visualize the results you’d like. Choose your path carefully to avoid delays or controversy. Heed recommendations and warnings.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to grow shared financial accounts. Take action to address concerns. Check out an interesting suggestion. Accept assistance when offered. Prioritize practical options.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially persuasive. Share a dream with a partner. Brainstorm and imagine possibilities together. Strengthen foundations before increasing weight and elaboration. Focus on basics.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — The rules could seem to change mid-game. Take a refreshing pause. Get outside for natural inspiration. Imagine dreamy results and consider steps to realize.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make a dreamy connection with someone attractive. You have a secret power source. Draw upon hidden resources. The enchantment is mutual. Intimate details get revealed.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Look at what you have differently. Find ways to grant new purpose to something old. Discuss domestic dreams with family and housemates. Make plans.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Pursue a creative dream. Articulate your vision into words and images. Share a story to touch, move and inspire people. Reveal a hidden truth.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — A profitable project inspires. Get expert feedback. Prepare thoroughly to expand terrain. Adapt as you go. Every little bit counts. Prioritize lucrative business.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You can see a path to fulfill a personal dream. Consistent efforts grow over time. Maintain momentum and upgrade the presentation. Polish design and style.
Notable birthdays: Children’s performer Ella Jenkins is 96. Actor-director Peter Bonerz is 82. Actor Louise Sorel is 80. Actor Michael Anderson Jr. is 77. Actor Ray Buktenica is 77. Actor Dorian Harewood is 70. Actor Catherine Hicks is 69. Rock singer Pat MacDonald (Timbuk 3) is 68. Country musician Mark DuFresne is 67. Actor Stepfanie Kramer is 64. Actor Faith Prince is 63. Rhythm-and-blues singer Randy DeBarge is 62. Actor Leland Orser is 60. Actor Michelle Yeoh is 58. Country singers Patsy and Peggy Lynn are 56.
Basketball Hall of Famer David Robinson is 55. Actor Jeremy Ratchford is 55. Actor Benito Martinez is 52. Country singer Lisa Stewart is 52. Movie writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is 50. Actor Merrin Dungey is 49. Singer Geri Halliwell Horner is 48. Actor Jason O’Mara is 48. Singer-actor David Campbell is 47. Actor Vera Farmiga is 47. Actor Ever Carradine is 46. Actor Soleil Moon Frye is 44. Actor Melissa George is 44. Rock singer Travis McCoy is 39. Actor Leslie Odom Jr. is 39. Actor Romola Garai is 38. Rock musician Eric Roberts is 36.
