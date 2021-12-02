Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 2

Today’s Birthday (12/02/21). Make powerful connections this year. Disciplined editing, refining and preparation pays extra dividends. Winter spotlights illuminate you, energizing your work and health this spring. Slowing for a peaceful summer of nostalgia and reflection leads you to realize an autumn dream. Grow by widening your reach.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate profitably. You can flow around financial obstacles, with help from your partner. Monitor the numbers carefully. Reinforce basic structures. Make your own luck.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Work together to surpass a challenge. Envision desired results. Build and maintain momentum. Realize a dream with your partner. Action speaks louder than words.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce basics, regarding your work and health. Maintain practices and routines. Follow rules carefully. Slow for the tricky stuff. Physical action gets satisfying results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Romantic dreams can come true, with love and physical action. Don’t rely on luck or happenstance. Go for what you want. Express from your heart.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Passion blended with action generates dreamy domestic results. Make repairs and upgrades. Clear clutter and free space. Clean messes. Cook delicious treats and share.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The impossible seems newly accessible. Use your wits and charms. Articulate dreams, goals and visions. Schedule actions and plot your course. Write your story.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can get the help you need to realize a dream. Keep promises and agreements. Maintain positive cash flow. Actions get results. Strengthen basics.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got this. Pursue a personal dream or passion with disciplined, steady action for satisfying results. Reinforce basic structures before elaborating. Make your own luck.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dreams clarify and inspire you anew. You’re especially imaginative and creative. Adjust schedules, plans and budgets to realize your vision. Plot your moves.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Leave nothing to chance. Advance a social project or cause one step at a time. Clarify and articulate the vision. Pull together for extra power.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Step into leadership. A professional dream seems newly possible. Align words and actions to advance. Pursue bold initiatives and passion projects. Your stand is appreciated.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Expand boundaries and limitations by widening your knowledge and experience. Delve into a fascinating educational project. Research and build a powerful case. Explore possibilities.

Notable birthdays: Former Attorney General Edwin Meese III is 90. Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., is 82. Actor Cathy Lee Crosby is 77. Movie director Penelope Spheeris is 76. Actor Ron Raines is 72. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 71. Actor Keith Szarabajka is 69. Actor Dan Butler is 67. Broadcast journalist Stone Phillips is 67. Actor Dennis Christopher is 66. Actor Steven Bauer is 65. Country singer Joe Henry is 61. Rock musician Rick Savage (Def Leppard) is 61. Actor Brendan Coyle is 58. Rock musician Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters) is 53. Actor Suzy Nakamura is 53. Actor Rena Sofer is 53. Rock singer Jimi HaHa (Jimmie’s Chicken Shack) is 53. Actor Lucy Liu is 53. U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough is 52. Singer Nelly Furtado is 43. Pop singer Britney Spears is 40.

