Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 5

Today’s Birthday (12/05/19). Take advantage of power and confidence for positive change this year. Prosperity grows with regular, disciplined attention. Reap a nice winter harvest before a shift in family finances. A personal barrier redirects you, leading to a lucrative shared venture. Use your influence for good.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Travel could interfere with personal routines, although new views inspire. Avoid expensive missteps. Consider long-term dreams and ambitions. Pamper yourself with rest and hot water.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Change is inevitable. Believe you can prosper. It’s easier to finish old projects now. Generosity looks good on you. Contemplate upcoming moves before making them.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Connect with neighbors, friends and community groups. Contribute to a team effort. A goal may seem distant or blocked. Lay plans and coordinate together.