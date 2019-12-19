Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 19

Today’s Birthday (12/19/19). Accept a growing leadership role and ascend this year. Discipline with money pays off in spades. A rise in winter gold helps to ease a shared financial change. Personal changes next summer inspire a surge into your shared accounts. Take charge with all your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate. You’re especially popular for the next month with Venus in Aquarius. Group activities go well. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take on more responsibility for the next month with Venus in Aquarius. Watch for opportunities to advance your career. Assume authority. It’s easier to advance your agenda.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel entices over the coming month. It’s easier to venture forth now that Venus is in Aquarius. Set study goals. Explore and discover fresh terrain.