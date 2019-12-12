Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Dec. 12

Today’s Birthday (12/12/19). Personal dreams are within reach this year. Reap a golden reward for steady actions. Your income increases this winter before you resolve a family financial challenge. Jump a personal hurdle next summer before surging income benefits shared accounts. Apply your talents, energy and passion for an inspiring purpose.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues have your attention. Make repairs and clean up messes. Increase efficiency. Save more than necessary. Listen to your intuition. Align on changes together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — You can learn what you need to know. Do the research to lay strong foundations for a creative project. Keep everyone briefed on changes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available with work and focus. Unexpected terrain can provide a fruitful harvest. Invest in success. Follow an elder’s advice. Keep promises and bargains.