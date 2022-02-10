Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 10

Today’s Birthday (02/10/22). Embrace the spotlight this year. Dedicated efforts flower into personal satisfaction. Winter social breakthroughs inspire a quieter phase of domestic and family blossoming this springtime. Professional change or transformation next summer points you toward autumn career victories. Realize bold dreams and exciting possibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — You can solve a puzzle. The opposition holds out, and it could get tense. Discipline and experience make the difference. Keep written records.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — A dreamy income opportunity may not pan out. Adapt plans around a delay or road block. Patience and persistence pay off. Stay in action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Don’t let an obstacle or barrier stop you. Patiently find another way. Steady attention strengthens your situation. Wear power and confidence like an elegant cloak.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Consider options and revise plans. Your tranquility could get disturbed. Distractions and interruptions abound. Find a private spot to think. Organize and imagine.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together to navigate uncharted waters. Social barriers or breakdowns could alter team plans. Determination and persistence get results. Share and provide community support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A professional challenge requires adaptation. Illusions dissipate to reveal an inconvenient reality. Put in extra effort to handle practical priorities. Discipline pays off.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reorganize your exploration around an unscheduled deviation. Adapt and adjust. Imagine options and possibilities. Study and research the inside story. Wait for developments.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Work together for practical financial priorities. Adjust around an unexpected expense. Illusions fade to reveal a mess. Support each other to adapt and grow stronger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise and negotiate with your partner to resolve a kink in plans. Things may not go as expected. A sense of humor helps. Pull together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize healthy routines. Moderate the pace and tempo to adapt around obstacles. Step lively when the trail is clear. Steady practice gets results.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with an intriguing challenge. Disciplined attention strengthens your game. Reality doesn’t match your vision. Practice makes perfect. Take one step at a time.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Domestic attention provides satisfying results. Handle a breakdown. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and organize. Enjoy your cozy nest. Share family favorites.

Notable birthdays: Opera singer Leontyne Price is 95. Actor Robert Wagner is 92. Singer Roberta Flack is 85. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 82. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 75. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 72. Walt Disney Co. executive Robert Iger is 71. Rock musician and composer Cory Lerios (Pablo Cruise) is 71. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 67. Actor Kathleen Beller is 66. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 62. Movie director Alexander Payne is 61. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 61. Political commentator Glenn Beck is 58. Actor Laura Dern is 55. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (TV: “Breaking Bad”) is 55. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 50. Actor Jason Olive is 50. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 48.

