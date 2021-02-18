Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 18

Today’s Birthday (02/18/21). Grow and develop through introspection this year. Discipline with personal passion projects pays in spades. Follow a delightful dream. Shift professional directions this spring, before winter domestic renovations satisfy. Change the message this winter, before a career breakthrough. Listen to your inner muse.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Money comes easier now. Consider big questions this month, with the Sun in Pisces. You’re sensitive to hidden undercurrents. You can see what’s important. Adjust plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal projects. Enjoy virtual social life and connect with friends and teams for the next 30 days under the Pisces Sun. New opportunities are born.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Consider plans. You can advance in your career over the next month, with the Sun in Pisces. Take advantage of new markets and favorable conditions.