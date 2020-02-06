Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 6

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Envision and dream. You can see what’s blocking the way to a long-term goal. Consider different options for navigating around it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with friends about potential dreams, visions and goals. Wait for better conditions to take action. Coordinate a team solution. Make detailed plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review your professional plans for possible alternatives to a blocked route. Edit outbound communications before sending. Carefully monitor current events. Consider career dreams.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Talk about where you’d love to go. Plot an adventure with someone you’d love to share it. Speculate, dream and imagine. Plan your itinerary.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Financial challenges could make a long-term goal seem distant. Don’t give up. Keep taking small steps forward. Contribute what you can. Stay in communication.