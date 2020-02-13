Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 13

Today’s Birthday (02/13/20). Weave community strength this year. Plan and coordinate for a long-term vision. A thoughtful winter review shows a way around group obstacles for high voltage performance. Discover a new romantic phase next winter, before your team charges to victory. Support each other and win.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with shared finances. Ignore chaos, confusion and distractions. Secure the ground taken. Consider what’s predictably ahead and make plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t make assumptions about your partner. If you want to know something, ask. Keep an open mind. You can get the inside story.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The workload may seem intense. Focus carefully on the job at hand to reduce technical error. Stay in communication. Keep your own score.