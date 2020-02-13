Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Feb. 13

Today’s Birthday (02/13/20). Weave community strength this year. Plan and coordinate for a long-term vision. A thoughtful winter review shows a way around group obstacles for high voltage performance. Discover a new romantic phase next winter, before your team charges to victory. Support each other and win.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Stick to practical priorities with shared finances. Ignore chaos, confusion and distractions. Secure the ground taken. Consider what’s predictably ahead and make plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t make assumptions about your partner. If you want to know something, ask. Keep an open mind. You can get the inside story.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The workload may seem intense. Focus carefully on the job at hand to reduce technical error. Stay in communication. Keep your own score.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance could flower, despite unexpected changes. Look for opportunities for fun and find them. Enjoy excellent company. Talk about love and other mysteries.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Try a gentle approach with domestic matters. Someone in your family could use extra loving. List the problems to solve. Together, you get farther.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Dig into unexpected revelations. New facts dispel old fears. Study the latest developments. Present your findings to your network. Share what you’re uncovering.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Compute expenses and monitor in real time to avoid unpleasant surprises. Changes could disrupt the schedule. Double-check the numbers. Choose for best value.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Hold yourself to high standards. Keep your promises, standards and word. Integrity makes things work. Monitor where it’s missing and replace.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Step back and let a controversy sail on by. Clear out clutter. Clean your room. Offer advice only if asked. Plan for what’s ahead.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Join forces with friends for greater impact. Don’t make assumptions or expensive promises. Confer with allies to get the inside scoop. Inspire others to succeed.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A professional goal is within sight. Focus and winning is a distinct possibility. Get your team on your side. Prepare for a test.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — A travel or study opportunity is worth investigating. Find out what’s involved. Look for answers to tough questions. Contribute to a greater cause.
Thought for Today: “An explanation of cause is not a justification by reason.” — C.S. Lewis, English author (1898-1963).
Notable birthdays: U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles E. “Chuck” Yeager (ret.) is 97. Actress Kim Novak is 87. Actor George Segal is 86. Actor Bo Svenson is 79. Actress Stockard Channing is 76. Talk show host Jerry Springer is 76. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is 74. Singer Peter Gabriel is 70. Actor David Naughton is 69. Rock musician Peter Hook is 64. Actor Matt Salinger is 60. Singer Henry Rollins is 59. Actor Neal McDonough is 54. Singer Freedom Williams is 54. Actress Kelly Hu is 52. Rock singer Matt Berninger (The National) is 49. Rock musician Todd Harrell (formerly with 3 Doors Down) is 48. Country musician Scott Thomas (Parmalee) is 47. Singer Robbie Williams is 46. Singer-songwriter Feist is 44. Rhythm-and-blues performer Natalie Stewart is 41. Actress Mena Suvari is 41. Rock musician Dash Hutton is 35. Actress Katie Volding is 31. Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (also known as Prince Michael Jackson I) is 23.