Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 14

Today’s Birthday (01/14/21). Income and cash flow rise this year. Organization, coordination and discipline pay extra. Winter darkness inspires a new dawn. Summer brings an inner turning point to prioritize your health, vitality and physical performance. Discover renewed inspiration and purpose next winter. Conserve the abundant resources with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — The unexpected bounty could surprise. Windfall apples drop at your feet with Uranus direct. Discover new income and cash flow. Traffic, long-delayed, gushes forward.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — A barrier to personal advancement fades with Uranus direct in your sign. Listen to your inner wisdom and intuition. Speak out for what you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Your intuition grows stronger with Uranus direct. Dreams and visions guide you. Creative muses provide beautiful inspiration. Listen to the mood. Sense the unspoken.