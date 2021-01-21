Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 21

Today’s Birthday (01/21/21). This is your year. You can realize personal dreams through steady, disciplined efforts. Virtual winter gatherings prepare for a social turning point next summer, before romance and family fun sweep you away. Celebrate with delicious parties next winter. Accomplishments lead to satisfaction and personal growth.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Show your philosophical side. Complete a lucrative task. Adapt to a financial shortfall or challenge. Resist the urge to splurge. You’re earning your pay.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Act quickly, but don’t spend recklessly. Hidden personal opportunities get revealed. Enjoy a lovely moment with long-term benefit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Look at things from a higher perspective. Changes a level up affect you positively. Review plans and consider options. Discover hidden opportunities upon inspection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Check out an interesting suggestion. Opportunities flow through social connections. Go for distance, not speed. Ignore gossip. Stick to facts. Encourage team excellence.