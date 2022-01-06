Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 6

Today’s Birthday (01/06/22). This year benefits your cash flow. Discipline with financial management grows your accounts steadily over time. Dreams come true this winter, before springtime romance flutters your heart. Social challenges require adaptation next summer, before an autumn of fun with friends. Harvest and conserve the bounty.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities. A dream flowers into detail. Settle into private planning mode. Some of your worries are well founded. Intuition leads to an amazing discovery.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with talented players. Contribute your skills to the team. Intellect and intuition agree. Practice. Do the homework. Keep promises. Develop and grow together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Chase a professional opportunity. A lucky break can propel you to the next level. Follow your heart and intuition. Disciplined work behind the scenes matters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your frontiers. Widen your perspective. Imagine perfection, and do the background preparation to make it happen. Explore new terrain. Study the possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate on financial priorities. Lucky opportunities are worth pursuing. Invest for the future. Manage carefully for positive cash flow. Contribute and build together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Strategize and figure out your plans. Listen to your heart and intuition. Connect with your partner at a deeper level.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A lucky dream appears within reach. Practice to realize a physical goal. Disciplined efforts pay extra dividends. Put your heart into your work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Grab an unexpected opportunity for love, romance and fun. Get creative. Someone attractive enchants you. Beauty and nature inspire you. Relax and enjoy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household projects satisfy multiple cravings. Meditate while doing dishes. Enjoy hot water and soap. Repairs and upgrades provide lasting benefit. Relax with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially brilliant. Put together an intricate puzzle. Solve riddles and challenges. Creative projects flourish and thrive. Share your discoveries. Write your story.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities develop. Go for the big prize. Tap fresh resources. Sign contracts. Make deals, purchases and invoices. Invest in lasting quality.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for what you want. First, clarify what that is. Luck is on your side. Grab an unexpected personal opportunity that matches what you determined.

Notable birthdays: Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Former FBI director Louis Freeh is 72. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 71. Singer Jett Williams is 69. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez is 65. Actor Scott Bryce is 64. R&B singer Kathy Sledge is 63. TV chef Nigella Lawson is 62. R&B singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 62. Actor Norman Reedus is 53. Food writer and blogger Ree Drummond is 53. TV personality Julie Chen is 52. Actor Danny Pintauro (TV: “Who’s the Boss?”) is 46. Actor Cristela Alonzo is 43. Actor Rinko Kikuchi is 41. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 40. Retired NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas is 40. Actor-comedian Kate McKinnon is 38. Actor Diona Reasonover is 38. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 36.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0