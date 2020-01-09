Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 9

Today’s Birthday (01/09/20). What would you love to be, do and have this year? Realize personal dreams with steady, coordinated efforts. A winter spotlight illuminates you before shifting tides redirect a partnership. Summer transitions redirect you to new levels of romance and collaboration. Let your word be your bond.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Obligations vie with new tasks for your time. Secrets get revealed. Find efficiencies. Clean a mess and savor the results.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Get into a learning phase. Bad news, gossip and rumors swirl. Find reliable information despite propaganda or false theories. Communicate with trusted sources.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Monitor finances. Expenses could be larger than expected. Cut extras and frills. Consider long-term impacts of purchases or compromises. Plug a cash flow leak.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially sensitive. Don’t let bad news or difficult circumstances get you down. Ignore lies and rumors. Talk with people you love and trust.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Peace and quiet soothe your spirit. Noise and confusion abound; settle into a sanctuary. Review recent events and allow time to process. Nurture yourself.
You have free articles remaining.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Support friends and be supported through a community change. A situation may appear bleak. Share love, food and resources. It gets better together.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take care of business. Keep deadlines and promises. Manage responsibilities despite challenges or distractions. Reward yourself with extra rest and recreation later.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Monitor conditions before getting on the road. Study current events, traffic and weather. Slow for barriers and obstacles. Reconsider your route or destination.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review financial obligations and budgeted expenses. Keep balances positive by adjusting. More is not always better. Avoid arguments. Join forces for common gain.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate to refine plans with your partner. Choose privacy over publicity. Speak your truth and listen to another’s. Respect boundaries. Support each other.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Balance increased demand with existing energy and resources. Slow to avoid accident or injury. It could seem like everyone wants your attention. Rest.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay sensitive to another’s feelings. Avoid spontaneous outbursts. Apologize when appropriate. Patiently consider solutions. Relax and enjoy your favorite hobbies and games together.
Thought for Today: “Love me when I least deserve it, because that’s when I really need it.” — Swedish proverb.
Notable birthdays: Actress K. Callan is 84. Folk singer Joan Baez is 79. Rockabilly singer Roy Head is 79. Rock musician Jimmy Page (Led Zeppelin) is 76. Actor John Doman is 75. Singer David Johansen (aka Buster Poindexter) is 70. Singer Crystal Gayle is 69. Actor J.K. Simmons is 65. Actress Imelda Staunton is 64. Nobel Peace laureate Rigoberta Menchu is 61. Rock musician Eric Erlandson is 57. Actress Joely Richardson is 55. Rock musician Carl Bell (Fuel) is 53. Actor David Costabile is 53. Rock singer Steve Harwell (Smash Mouth) is 53. Rock singer-musician Dave Matthews is 53. Actress-director Joey Lauren Adams is 52. Comedian/actor Deon Cole is 49. Actress Angela Bettis is 47. Actor Omari Hardwick is 46. Roots singer-songwriter Hayes Carll is 44. Singer A.J. McLean (Backstreet Boys) is 42. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is 38. Pop-rock musician Drew Brown (OneRepublic) is 36. Rock-soul singer Paolo Nutini is 33. Actress Nina Dobrev is 31. Actor Basil Eidenbenz is 27. Actress Kerris Dorsey is 22. Actor Tyree Brown is 16.