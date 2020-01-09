Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 9

Today’s Birthday (01/09/20). What would you love to be, do and have this year? Realize personal dreams with steady, coordinated efforts. A winter spotlight illuminates you before shifting tides redirect a partnership. Summer transitions redirect you to new levels of romance and collaboration. Let your word be your bond.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Household issues require attention. Obligations vie with new tasks for your time. Secrets get revealed. Find efficiencies. Clean a mess and savor the results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Get into a learning phase. Bad news, gossip and rumors swirl. Find reliable information despite propaganda or false theories. Communicate with trusted sources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Monitor finances. Expenses could be larger than expected. Cut extras and frills. Consider long-term impacts of purchases or compromises. Plug a cash flow leak.