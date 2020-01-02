Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 2

Today’s Birthday (01/02/20). Realize dreams through planning and organization this year. Pursue your ambitions with dedication. A personal breakthrough this winter inspires resolution with a partnership challenge. A shift in plans next summer leads toward fresh, collaborative inspiration and romance. Declare a bold possibility and go for it.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Stay focused. A hidden danger could arise. If a proposal goes against your grain, turn it down. Avoid controversy or rumors. Stick to practical priorities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet place to think. News requires an adjustment to plans. Organize and strategize. Keep or change your word. Meditate for peace of mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Support a community effort. Misunderstandings come easily. Postpone financial discussions for better conditions. Consider ways to keep costs down. Don’t celebrate until responsibilities are complete.