Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 16

Today’s Birthday (01/16/20). Create your own mission statement this year. Powerful results come with consistent, disciplined efforts. Personal victories this winter lead you to shift directions with a partner. Adapting to changing plans next summer, motivating renewed romance and collaboration. Invent and plan to realize dreams together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — A community project captures your attention. Group effort pays off over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Friends can accomplish great results. Coordinate team plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow to navigate a turn. Consider the big picture. Take leadership, with Mercury in Aquarius. Patience with tests and challenges earns a reward. Communication benefits your career.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Make travel plans and go. Over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius, you’re especially good at finding ways around obstacles. Study, research and explore.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Financial planning provides power. Communication benefits shared accounts as Mercury enters Aquarius for three weeks. Track earnings and revise budgets. Negotiate terms and send invoices.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration flowers, with Mercury in Aquarius. Brainstorm together. Create interesting possibilities. Learn new tricks from a master. Have fun! Negotiate and compromise.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Streamline physical routines, with Mercury in Aquarius. Communication benefits your health, work and fitness over the next three weeks. Work with an excellent coach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re the star. Learn new games, skills and tricks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Your arts and passions grow with conversation. Prioritize love and fun.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic harmony comes naturally, with Mercury in Aquarius. Upgrade household technology. Talk with family about desired results. Coordinate roles and responsibilities. Compromise.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Parties entice. Network and share, with Mercury in Aquarius. You’re especially clever for three weeks. Complexities fascinate. Communications and transport flow with greater ease.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on professional advancement. There’s plenty of money to be made over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Avoid spending it all.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re learning valuable tricks. Begin a logical, rational intellectual cycle, with Mercury in your sign. Get your message out. Tell your personal story.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review and revise plans, with Mercury in Aquarius for three weeks. Complete old projects. Your dreams are trying to tell you something. Take notes.
Thought for Today: “I have noticed that the people who are late are often so much jollier than the people who have to wait for them.” — E.V. Lucas, English writer and publisher (1868-1938).
Notable birthdays: Author William Kennedy is 92. Author-editor Norman Podhoretz is 90. Opera singer Marilyn Horne is 86. Hall of Fame auto racer A.J. Foyt is 85. Singer Barbara Lynn is 78. Country singer Ronnie Milsap is 77. Singer Katherine Anderson Schaffner (The Marvelettes) is 76. Country singer Jim Stafford is 76. Talk show host Dr. Laura Schlessinger is 73. Movie director John Carpenter is 72. Actress-dancer-choreographer Debbie Allen is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Maxine Jones (En Vogue) is 61. Singer Sade is 61. Pop/rock singer-songwriter Jill Sobule is 61. Rock musician Paul Webb (Talk Talk) is 58. Actor David Chokachi is 52. Former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta is 51. Actor-writer-director Josh Evans is 49. Actor-comedian Jonathan Mangum is 49. Actor Richard T. Jones is 48. Actress Josie Davis is 47. Model Kate Moss is 46. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda is 40. Country musician James Young (The Eli Young Band) is 40. Rock musician Nick Valensi (The Strokes) is 39. Actress Renee Felice Smith is 35. NFL quaterback Joe Flacco is 35. Actress Yvonne Zima is 31.