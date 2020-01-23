Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, Jan. 23

Today’s Birthday (01/23/20). Friends bring good fortune this year. Consistent and thorough consideration leads to a winning strategy. A transition inspires powerful insights this winter, before physical challenges requires attention. Adapt to team changes this summer, before your energy and vitality flower. All for one and one for all.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional dream opportunity beckons. Take new territory. Reinforce foundational structures and elaborate upon their framework. Your work is earning respect. Follow a vision.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — The sky’s the limit. Explore, grow and reinforce long-distance connections. Expand your terrain in new directions. Discover the view from somewhere you’ve only dreamed about.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Provide support and contribution to grow a collaborative venture. Invest for solid gain. A lucky break offers a dreamy financial opportunity. Show up.