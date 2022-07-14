Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 14

Today’s Birthday (07/14/22). Luck benefits your career this year. Grow shared finances with steady, coordinated attention. Adjust summer strategies for physical strength and energy to build peak performance this autumn. Enjoy creative planning in your winter sanctuary for autumn social adventures. Level up your career to new heights.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Check in with friends. Share what you’re learning. Take advantage of a lucky break. Don’t push someone who isn’t ready, though. Find the perfect connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Show leadership at work without getting pushy. Communicate, strategize and coordinate actions. Sometimes inaction is best, to let things develop naturally. Monitor conditions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Investigate new territory. Don’t rely on unstable footing. Confirm reservations and monitor conditions on the ground. Adapt with changes. Keep your patience, flexibility and humor.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to find necessary resources. Manage financial obligations together. Coordinate roles and responsibilities. Have patience with your partner. Help as you can. Fortune blesses initiative.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Sparks can fly between you and your partner. Competition or romance? Choose. Patiently monitor conditions. They find your sense of humor attractive. Keep it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice moves carefully. Don’t overextend physical capacities. Respect limitations. Stretch and go through the motions. Extra rest and good food recharge and energize.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with people you love. Wait for better conditions to take action. Share something delicious instead. Enjoy a wonderful story.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Home and family have your attention. Stay objective in a tense situation. Listening helps. Find what you need in your own neighborhood. Share your love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Diplomacy serves you well. Listen to all considerations. Help friends to understand each other. Edit and write. Practice creative skills. Communication unlocks new doors.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Let lucrative opportunities develop naturally. Stay in communication. Provide excellent service. Your morale gets a boost with your wallet. Keep your customers satisfied.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Focus on personal priorities. Obstacles could be irritating. Wait for better conditions. Pamper yourself with a new style or look. Enjoy spa treatments at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Put away yesterday’s mess. Meditate in peace. Practice your favorite rituals. You can get especially productive behind closed doors. Revise plans.

Notable birthdays: Actor Nancy Olson is 94. Former football player and actor Rosey Grier is 90. Actor Vincent Pastore is 76. Music company executive Tommy Mottola is 74. Rock musician Chris Cross (Ultravox) is 70. Actor Jerry Houser is 70. Actor-director Eric Laneuville is 70. Actor Stan Shaw is 70. Movie producer Scott Rudin is 64. Singer-guitarist Kyle Gass is 62. Actor Jane Lynch is 62. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 61. Actor Matthew Fox is 56. Rock musician Ellen Reid (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Rock singer-musician Tanya Donelly is 56. Former child actor Missy Gold is 52.

Olympic gold medal snowboarder Ross Rebagliati is 51. R&B singer Tameka Cottle (Xscape) is 47. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 47. Hip-hop musician “taboo” (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Actor Scott Porter is 43. Actor/writer/producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is 37. Rock singer Dan Smith (Bastille) is 36. Actor Sara Canning (TV: “The Vampire Diaries”) is 35. Rock singer Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) is 35.