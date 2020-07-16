Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 16

Today’s Birthday (07/16/20). Fortune follows your partnerships this year. Strengthen and build with disciplined coordination. Social changes continue. Plan adventures and cultural exploration. You’re a superstar this summer, inspiring a positive shift in your partnership. Peaceful introspection eases winter transitions, energizing your work and health. Collaborate for love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Put your mouth where your heart is. Passionate conversations can lead in positive directions. Confess worries to someone comforting. Visualize perfection. Share possibilities.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Push to advance a profitable venture. You’re spurred to take action. Distribute resources and information. Keep your team moving. Avoid distractions. You’re building momentum.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Ask for the result you want. Get your team on board. Move quickly to maintain an advantage. Others inspire action. Test things out before expanding.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Big changes require adaptation and adjustment. Allow yourself time to process transitions. Make plans and preparations for the phase ahead. Rest and recharge.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Team efforts can take valuable ground. Get farther together. Emotion energizes your actions. Motivate performance through heart-felt connection. Pull for love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Forge ahead to fulfill a professional priority. Career opportunities knock; open the door. Travel could interfere with your work. Find another solution. Negotiate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Passion motivates exploration and discovery. News affects your decisions. Develop backup action plans. Extra review and consideration pay off. Reach out to strengthen long-distance connections.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Compromise on shared finances. Align your accounts with your ethics and heart. Collaborate on long-term interests and work out the agreements. Your efforts get profitable.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Shared efforts can advance by leaps and bounds. Cooperate with your partner. Patiently clarify and teach. Listen and learn. Modify and adjust for best results.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Faithfully practice your moves. Grow your work, health and fitness stronger. Physical action provides satisfying results. Exercise refreshes and energizes. Enjoy fresh air and sunshine.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax with your inner circle. Share special moments. Celebrate a milestone. Acknowledge accomplishments. Express your gratitude and appreciation. Romantic opportunities can spark. Encourage love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic arts and crafts provide satisfying results. Connect with family over shared tasks. Support each other through individual challenges. Enjoy the fruit of your labor.
Notable birthdays: Former U.S. Attorney General Dick Thornburgh is 88. Soul singer William Bell is 81. International Tennis Hall of Famer Margaret Court is 78. College Football Hall of Famer and football coach Jimmy Johnson is 77. Violinist Pinchas Zukerman is 72. Actor-singer Ruben Blades is 72. Rock composer-musician Stewart Copeland is 68. Playwright Tony Kushner is 64. Actress Faye Grant is 63. Dancer Michael Flatley is 62. Actress Phoebe Cates is 57. Actor Paul Hipp is 57. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell is 55. Actor-comedian Will Ferrell is 53. Actor Jonathan Adams is 53. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders is 52. Actress Rain Pryor is 51. Actor Corey Feldman is 49. Rock musician Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 49. Rock singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 46. Actress Jayma Mays is 41. Actress AnnaLynne McCord is 33. Actor-singer James Maslow is 30. Actor Mark Indelicato is 26. Pop singer-musician Luke Hemmings (5 Seconds to Summer) is 24.
