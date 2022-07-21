Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 21

Today’s Birthday (07/21/22). Your professional status surges this year. Shared accounts grow with each steady contribution. Rest and recuperate this summer, building health and energy for autumn breakthroughs. Peaceful privacy encourages winter creativity and organization for a powerful team victory next spring. Enjoy a valuable career blossoming.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Watch for financial barriers. Imagine a lucrative project completed. Calculate profit margins for greater negotiating power. Resist the urge to splurge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Go for a personal ambition. Don’t be afraid if you don’t know how. Costs may be higher than expected. Connect and communicate for resources.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Changes the next level up affect you positively. Look at the world from a higher perspective. New opportunities open up. Adapt plans for changing circumstances.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop team strategies. Document practical aspects of the plan. Help others see the big picture. Avoid controversy. Support a shared effort.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An unusual yet fascinating professional option appears. Note changes to make. Call for reinforcements when needed. Don’t touch your savings. Patiently prepare.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate with someone who sparks your creativity. Imagination pays outsized rewards. A surprising development is worth pursuing. Accept another's generosity graciously. Reciprocate when possible.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Align on shared financial decisions. Resolve misunderstandings immediately or risk a bigger mess later. Together, you can work out a challenging puzzle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration could get romantic if you avoid arguments. Prepare to change direction as situations demand. A flexible attitude and sense of humor serve you well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re developing a new perspective. Find ways to increase efficiency. Work faster and produce more. Dig for buried treasure. Physical action gets valuable results.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your own creativity and passion. Words may fail you. Images may not show the full picture. Express anyway. Someone attractive finds you charming.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Remember what's really important. Home and family take priority. Gather with loved ones. Connect and share. Go at the pace of the youngest among you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s easier to express your ideas today. Exercise patience. Keep your facts straight. Ignore gossip or rumors. Clarify communications carefully. Diplomacy wins a prize.

Notable birthdays: Movie director Norman Jewison is 96. Actor Leigh Lawson is 79. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 74. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 74. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 71. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 69. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 65. Actor Lance Guest is 62. Actor Matt Mulhern is 62. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 59. Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain is 54. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 53. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 52. Actor Alysia Reiner is 52. Country singer Paul Brandt is 50. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 50. Actor Ali Landry is 49. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 48. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 45. Actor Justin Bartha is 44. Actor Josh Hartnett is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 44. Actor Sprague Grayden is 44. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 44. Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 44. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 42. Singer Blake Lewis ("American Idol") is 41. Latin singer Romeo Santos is 41. Rock musician Johan Carlsson (Carolina Liar) is 38. Actor Vanessa Lengies (LEHN'-jeez) is 37. Actor Betty Gilpin is 36. Actor Rory Culkin is 33. Actor Jamie Waylett ("Harry Potter" films) is 33. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 30.