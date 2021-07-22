Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 22

Today’s Birthday (07/22/21). Partnership flowers this year. Coordination and discipline produce satisfying shared results. Enjoy a fun summer with friends before navigating professional changes this autumn. Romance lights up your winter, before a hot career opportunity hits your inbox next spring. Fall in love all over again.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your work is gaining attention. The next month, with the Sun in Leo, favors fun and romance. Pursue your passions. Love is in the air.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study and investigate options. Family comes first this month under the Leo Sun. Strengthen your base with shared fun. Home improvement projects satisfy. Deepen connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Profit from creativity. You’re especially brilliant with communications this month, with the Sun in Leo. Write and express your views. Get the word out.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaboration provides mutual support. Reach for a lucrative month under the Leo Sun. Your work is in demand. Keep the balls in motion.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. You’re growing stronger. You have an advantage this month with the Sun in your sign. Step into the spotlight and shine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make plans. Lay the foundations for what’s next. The Leo Sun illuminates a transition phase. This month favors imagination, innovation, spiritual growth and peace.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Venture out from your home base. Step into more social participation over the next month under the Leo Sun. Friends make the world go around.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Connect and network. Bold action advances your career, with the Sun in Leo this month. Take on exciting projects and assignments for rising status.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Develop lucrative opportunities. Expand boundaries and limitations under the Leo Sun. Explore fresh territory. Study, investigate and learn valuable tricks. Research projects thrive.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Get strategic with your partner to take advantage of favorable financial conditions. Over the next month, steadily grow financial strength together. Collaboration pays off.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful privacy. Make plans with your partner this month. Collaboration grows under the Leo Sun. Deepen bonds by sharing the load. Support each other.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a busy month. Focus on work, health and fitness. Balance body, mind and spirit with healthy routines and practices under the Leo Sun.
Notable birthdays: Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, R-Kan., is 98. Author Tom Robbins is 89. Actor Louise Fletcher is 87. R&B singer Chuck Jackson is 84. Actor Terence Stamp is 83. Singer George Clinton is 80. Actor-singer Bobby Sherman is 78. Former Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison, R-Texas, is 78. Movie writer-director Paul Schrader is 75. Actor Danny Glover is 75. Singer Mireille Mathieu is 75. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 74. Rock singer Don Henley is 74. Movie composer Alan Menken is 72. Singer-actor Lonette McKee is 68. Jazz musician Al Di Meola is 67. Actor Willem Dafoe is 66. Actor John Leguizamo is 61. R&B singer Keith Sweat is 60. Actor Joanna Going is 58. Actor Rob Estes is 58. Folk singer Emily Saliers (Indigo Girls) is 58. Actor-comedian David Spade is 57. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux is 56. Rock musician Pat Badger is 54.