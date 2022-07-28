Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 28

Today’s Birthday (07/28/22). Discover fresh terrain this year. Deepen your partnership with consistent routines and practices. Shifting romantic strategies this summer leads to delightful autumn fun, passion and creativity. Navigate a winter community challenge before your career launches to new heights next spring. Explorations reveal hidden treasure.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Reexamine personal priorities. Practice for mastery over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde in your sign. Inner growth unlocks new capacities. Love triumphs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home holds your heart. Review and reassess plans, dreams and visions over four months, with Aries Jupiter stationing retrograde. Rediscover insights and inner truths.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Get nostalgic with friends, and enjoy old memories. With Jupiter in retrograde for four months, strengthen community bonds and friendships. Share appreciation and acknowledgement.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Revise career plans over the next four months, with Jupiter in retrograde. Study and prepare for tests and upcoming challenges. Reorient your professional path. Organize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reconsider your educational plans, especially long-term. Refine the itinerary over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Reserve tickets and launch your next adventure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — For about four months, with Jupiter retrograde, review and revise financial matters. Get your numbers in order, and find new ways to profit and save.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Revise your collaboration. Shift responsibilities. Invent new possibilities in a partnership over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Update plans together. Coordinate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Adapt and adjust strategies around work, health and service over the next few months during Jupiter’s retrograde. Practice and exercise. Shift practices and routines.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reassess and review. Reaffirm your commitment to the game, with Jupiter retrograde for four months. Release outdated philosophies that no longer serve. Reconnect with passion.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Save funds for desired domestic changes. Jupiter’s retrograde encourages settling into your nest. Over four months, organize home improvement ideas Review and research. Prepare budgets.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Study, research and edit. Begin a four-month creative review process. Jupiter’s retrograde provides a good time to plan communications for greater effect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to plug financial leaks. Invent new income ideas. Review and revise shared finances over four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Make profitable plans.

Notable birthdays: Actor Darryl Hickman is 91. Musical conductor Riccardo Muti is 81. Former Senator and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Bradley is 79. “Garfield” creator Jim Davis is 77. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 76. Actor Linda Kelsey is 76. TV producer Dick Ebersol is 75. Actor Sally Struthers is 75. Rock musician Simon Kirke (Bad Company) is 73. Rock musician Steve Morse (Deep Purple) is 68. Former CBS anchorman Scott Pelley is 65. Alt-country-rock musician Marc Perlman is 61. Actor Michael Hayden is 59. Actor Lori Loughlin is 58. Jazz musician-producer Delfeayo Marsalis is 57.

Former hockey player Garth Snow is 53. Actor Elizabeth Berkley is 50. Singer Afroman is 48. Rock singer Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach) is 46. Actor John David Washington is 38. Actor Jon Michael Hill is 37. Actor Dustin Milligan is 37. Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is 36. Rapper Soulja Boy is 32. Pop/rock singer Cher Lloyd (TV: “The X Factor”) is 29. Golfer Nelly Korda is 24.