Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, July 7

Today’s Birthday (07/07/22). Fortune blesses your career this year. Disciplined collaboration reaps a bountiful shared harvest. Redirect summer healthy practices toward breakthrough physical performance levels this autumn. Rest, organize and plan next winter for springtime social fun with your community or tribe. You’re a professional star.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Attend to shared finances. Pay bills. Send invoices. Stay in communication to resolve a puzzle. Buy and sell after market research. Contribute to the pot.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to manage shared responsibilities. Avoid impetuous moves or expenses. Listen to intuition and direct messages. Communication barriers dissolve. Talk things over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Exercise strengthens muscle and energy. Slow for obstacles or barriers. Stick to steady ground. Wait for the best timing to launch.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Romance is a distinct possibility. Drop the agenda and enjoy the company. Let things develop naturally. Talk about what you love. Discuss potential and possibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domestic projects and comforts. Manage chores and responsibilities. Prepare something delicious and share with friends and family. Relax in peaceful privacy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Creativity sparks you into action. Flow like water around obstacles. Consider the changes you’d like. Proceed with caution. Review and edit carefully before publishing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on making money. Monitor accounts closely. Adjust budgets to fit the current situation. Follow through with what you said. Meet deadlines. Provide excellence. away.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re gaining respect. Use your power and confidence for good. Don’t pluck unripe fruit. Patiently persist. Hold yourself to high standards. Keep your word.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Craft private plans to realize long-held dreams. Start by completing or abandoning old projects to clear space. Sort, file and organize. Put things away.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are your inspiration. Connect and catch up with the latest. Share solutions, connections and resources. Teamwork wins the game. Put people together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Accept a professional challenge. Guard against technical glitches. Back up hard drives and important files. Grab an exciting opportunity. Your work is gaining respect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Advance as planned. Keep appointments and meetings. Do the homework. Prepare and research. Study options and put your presentation together. You’re learning valuable skills.

Notable birthdays: Musician-conductor Doc Severinsen is 95. Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough is 89. Rock star Ringo Starr is 82. Comedian Bill Oddie is 81. Singer-musician Warren Entner (The Grass Roots) is 79. Actor Joe Spano is 76. Pop singer David Hodo (The Village People) is 75. Country singer Linda Williams is 75. Actor Shelley Duvall is 73. Actor Roz Ryan is 71. Actor Billy Campbell is 63. Rock musician Mark White (Spin Doctors) is 60. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard is 59. Actor-comedian Jim Gaffigan is 56. R&B musician Ricky Kinchen (Mint Condition) is 56. Actor Amy Carlson is 54. Actor Jorja Fox is 54. Actor Cree Summer is 53. Actor Robin Weigert is 53. Actor Kirsten Vangsness is 50.

Actor Troy Garity is 49. Actor Berenice Bejo is 46. Actor Hamish Linklater is 46. Olympic silver and bronze medal figure skater Michelle Kwan is 42. Rapper Cassidy is 40. Country singer Gabbie Nolen is 40. Actor Ross Malinger is 38. Actor-comedian Luke Null (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Pop singer Ally Hernandez (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 29. Pop musician Ashton Irwin (5 Seconds to Summer) is 28. Country singer Maddie Font (Maddie and Tae) is 27.