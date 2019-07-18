Today’s Birthday (07/18/19). Your physical endurance, health and strength grow this year. Success requires coordinated collaboration. You’re especially attractive this summer, before a challenge with your partner requires resolution. By next winter, your partnership flowers, leading to a shift in your personal outlook. Prioritize love and give it generously.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Set a date for later. Prioritize getting your team fed. Postpone social gatherings to manage a miscommunication or obstacle. A friend inspires you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Do what you love despite challenges. Hone your presentation to sell an idea. There’s profit potential, and a dream seems within reach. Do the homework.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Make plans to realize a study or travel dream. Strengthen foundations and polish your presentation, before sharing your ideas. Adapt to changes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Avoid financial discussions, and take care of business. You can keep a dream alive. Manage and contribute to shared accounts. Navigate unexpected conditions together.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Sexy is in the eye of the beholder. Let go of petty disagreements, and pay attention to what’s really important. Reconnect with someone you love.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t waste time on unnecessary distractions. Transportation and communication blockages cause delays. Focus on your work, health and fitness to manage changing circumstances.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a romantic connection. Relax and recharge together. Surprising news requires adaptation. Support each other through a challenge or puzzle. Prioritize love and family.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Family takes priority. A domestic dream seems within reach. Patiently work out any disagreements to find a satisfactory compromise. Make repairs, and upgrade equipment.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Write, edit and organize. You don’t need to explain everything. Simplify communications to be understood over the noise. Monitor news updates, and consider the ramifications.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Draw upon hidden resources. Grab a lucrative opportunity, and get more than you expected. Keep building your dream. You can see it clearly.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Confide a personal dream with someone who understands. Support comes from unlikely places. Pay attention to current events, and prepare to advance when you can.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Count your blessings. Get quiet enough to listen to your dreams and intuition. Adapt to a transition or change with rest and soothing rituals.
Thought for Today: “Kindnesses are easily forgotten; but injuries! what worthy man does not keep those in mind?” — William Makepeace Thackeray, English author (born this date in 1811, died 1863)
Notable birthdays: Skating champion and commentator Dick Button is 90. Olympic gold medal figure skater Tenley Albright is 84. Movie director Paul Verhoeven is 81. Musician Brian Auger is 80. Singer Dion DiMucci is 80. Actor James Brolin is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre is 79. Singer Martha Reeves is 78. Pop-rock musician Wally Bryson is 70. Country-rock singer Craig Fuller is 70. Business mogul Richard Branson is 69. Actress Margo Martindale is 68. Singer Ricky Skaggs is 65. Actress Audrey Landers is 63. World Golf Hall of Famer Nick Faldo is 62. Rock musician Nigel Twist is 61. Actress Anne-Marie Johnson is 59. Actress Elizabeth McGovern is 58. Rock musician John Hermann is 57. Rock musician Jack Irons is 57. Talk show host-actress Wendy Williams is 55. Actor Vin Diesel is 52. Actor Grant Bowler is 51. Retired NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway is 48. Bluegrass musician Jesse Brock is 47. Alt-country singer Elizabeth Cook is 47. Actor Eddie Matos is 47. Dance music singer-songwriter M.I.A. is 44. Rock musician Daron Malakian is 44. Actress Elsa Pataky is 43. Rock musician Tony Fagenson is 41. Movie director Jared Hess is 40. Actor Jason Weaver is 40. Actress Kristen Bell is 39. Actor Michiel Huisman is 38. Rock singer Ryan Cabrera is 37. Actress Priyanka Chopra is 37. Christian-rock musician Aaron Gillespie is 36. Actor Chace Crawford is 34. Actor James Norton is 34. Musician Paul Kowert is 33. Actor Travis Milne is 33. Bluegrass musician Joe Dean Jr. is 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.