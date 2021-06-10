Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 10

Today’s Birthday (06/10/21). Amazing discoveries reward your studies and investigations this year. Dedicated educational exploration produces exciting results. You’re especially charismatic and confident this summer, developing to resolve autumn changes and transitions. Winter reinforces deepening partnership, leading to springtime inspiration, contribution and creativity. Discover unimagined opportunities.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make powerful connections over six months. Breakthroughs arise in conversation, with the Solar Eclipse in Gemini. Creative projects reach new heights. Express, share and connect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Begin a lucrative Eclipse phase. Discover fresh markets and rising prosperity over the next six months. Strengthen financial foundations. Rake in a healthy harvest.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to realize personal dreams. Expand talents, capacities and skills, with this Eclipse in your sign. Begin a new growth phase. Shine your light.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle in the dark of the Gemini Eclipse. Dreams seem within reach. Enjoy a six-month philosophical, imaginative and spiritual phase.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Connect for shared support, fun and appreciation. The next six-month Eclipse phase benefits team efforts. Grow though friendships, social networks and community participation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities illuminate this Gemini Eclipse. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities. Your career, status and influence rise.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study with a master. A six-month phase favoring educational exploration sprouts under this Eclipse. Consider new perspectives. Make connections, contributions and bold discoveries.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative six-month phase dawns with this Eclipse. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborations flower. Partnership blossoms over six months under this Gemini Eclipse. Support each other. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots. Begin a new chapter together.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your physical moves seem energized. This Eclipse sparks six months of growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy yourself. This Gemini Eclipse initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this Eclipse. Seeds long ago planted, sprout. Share the harvest.
Notable birthdays: Attorney F. Lee Bailey is 88. Actor Alexandra Stewart is 82. Singer Shirley Alston Reeves (The Shirelles) is 80. Actor Jurgen Prochnow is 80. Media commentator Jeff Greenfield is 78. Actor Frankie Faison is 72. Football Hall of Famer Dan Fouts is 70. Country singer-songwriter Thom Schuyler is 69. Former Sen. John Edwards, D-N.C., is 68. Actor Andrew Stevens is 66. Singer Barrington Henderson is 65. Rock musician Kim Deal is 60. Singer Maxi Priest is 60. Actor Gina Gershon is 59. Actor Jeanne Tripplehorn is 58. Rock musician Jimmy Chamberlin is 57. Actor Ben Daniels is 57. Actor Kate Flannery is 57. Model-actor Elizabeth Hurley is 56.