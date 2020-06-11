Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 11

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A barrier blocks the road with your shared finances. Assess the situation for solutions. Avoid nebulous directions and go for solid ground. Work together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Collaborate on strategies. Clean messes as soon as possible. Abandon the idea of doing everything yourself. Let go of unrealistic expectations or false assumptions. Work together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see what wasn’t working. Physical or health challenges block the way. Adapt strategies to suit new conditions. Spontaneous ideas can work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Take off those rose-colored glasses. A romantic fantasy could evaporate. Assess the situation. Adapt strategies to suit new realities. Treat others and yourself with compassion.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Keep domestic systems running, despite potential breakdown. Call in support when needed. Wishful thinking doesn’t pan out. When the pipe breaks, call the plumber.