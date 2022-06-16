Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 16

Today’s Birthday (06/16/22). Collaboration generates good fortune this year. Learn valuable tricks with discipline and persistence. Shifting direction with work and health this summer strengthens you for a peak autumn performance. Enjoy a quiet, reflective winter to plan before springtime parties and gatherings. Connect and grow your dream team.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Share what you’re learning with friends. Revelations and plot twists fill the storytelling. Celebrate accomplishments. Hold each other accountable for practical goals. Teamwork wins.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Inhibit speculation at work. Coordinate to manage practical priorities. Clean and organize your workspace to declutter your space and mind. Discuss solutions and opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Ideas and traffic flow freely. Expand and connect with a wider intellectual circle. Contribute to a fascinating conversation. Inquire into eternal mysteries. Connect the dots.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Monitor financial conditions closely. Catch budget leaks and unwanted hidden expenses. Verify facts that don’t fit. Money saved is money earned. Collaborate for extra gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on a creative project. Brainstorm and strategize. Set aside unrealistic fantasies and focus on practical priorities. Listen and learn. Romance sparks in conversation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit from meticulous service. Stick to reliable routines, tricks and practices. Work could interfere with travel. Learn from experts. Prioritize your health and energy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun with someone you love. Celebrate small victories. Indulge yourself with your favorite games, hobbies and diversions. Practice your arts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Household matters require attention. Talk with family about how people would like things to go. Come up with interesting solutions, options and ideas.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Monitor and share the news. Get involved in a fascinating story. Contribute your views. Participate in a wider conversation. Coordinate and connect with your networks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Cash flow velocity rises with communication. Connect puzzle pieces to put a deal together. Exchange resources through your networks. Barter, buy and sell.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Advance personal projects. Stand strong for your core values. Success comes with diversity. Grow by sharing from your heart. Make valuable connections. Discuss possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Get quiet and listen. Notice and observe conditions. Imagine desired results. Organize thoughts and articulate your views. Prepare and plan in delicious privacy.

Notable birthdays: Actor Eileen Atkins is 88. Actor Bill Cobbs is 88. Author Joyce Carol Oates is 84. Country singer Billy “Crash” Craddock is 84. Songwriter Lamont Dozier is 81. R&B singer Eddie Levert is 80. Actor Joan Van Ark is 79. Actor Geoff Pierson is 73. Boxing Hall of Famer Roberto Duran is 71. Pop singer Gino Vannelli is 70. Actor Laurie Metcalf is 67. Actor Arnold Vosloo is 60. Actor Danny Burstein is 58. Model-actor Jenny Shimizu is 55. Actor James Patrick Stuart is 54. Rapper MC Ren is 53. Actor Clifton Collins Jr. is 52. Golfer Phil Mickelson is 52. Actor John Cho is 50. Actor Eddie Cibrian is 49. Actor Fred Koehler is 47. Actor China Shavers is 45. Actor Daniel Bruhl is 44. Bluegrass musician Caleb Smith (Balsam Range) is 44. Actor Sibel Kekilli is 42. Actor Missy Peregrym is 40. Actor Olivia Hack is 39. Singer Diana DeGarmo (TV: “American Idol”) is 35. Actor Ali Stroker is 35. Tennis player Bianca Andreescu is 22.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0