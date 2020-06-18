Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 18

Today’s Birthday (06/18/20). Strengthen and build family fortunes this year. Expand your horizons through focused, steady exploration. Work out a solution with your partner, leading to a lucrative boom. Summer changes require financial adaptation and personal insight before winter presents lovely conditions for romance. Grow and flower together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Revise the story. Organize at home, with Mercury retrograde. Review papers, photos and possessions. Repair equipment and backup files. Refine household infrastructure.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Budget carefully. Untangle communications patiently, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Resolve misunderstandings as soon as possible. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge and win. Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for shipping, transport, invoices and collections, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Review budgets.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Review options and revise plans. Consider your personal message and story, with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Reaffirm and adapt commitments. Edit communications carefully.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Community participation satisfies. Avoid misunderstandings, with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Reestablish old bonds.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities develop. Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friends and connections. Go for a prize.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Review professional data closely, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings could cause delays. Guard against communication breakdowns. Backup hard drives and archives.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make educational plans and itineraries over the next three weeks for later travels, with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Review financial data, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Pay bills. Secure what you’ve gained. Review statements and account activity for errors.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through breakdowns. Regroup and start over. Develop shared goals.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Relax. Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could frustrate your work and health over three weeks, with Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Settle into home comforts. Romantic overtures could backfire, with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Clarify misunderstandings right away. Find your sense of humor and reconnect.
Thought for Today: “Most of the successful people I’ve known are the ones who do more listening than talking.” — Bernard M. Baruch, American businessman and statesman (1870-1965).
Notable birthdays: Former Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va., is 83. Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock is 81. Sir Paul McCartney is 78. Actress Constance McCashin is 73. Actress Linda Thorson is 73. Rock musician John Evans is 72. Former Sen. Mike Johanns, R-Neb., is 70. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 68. Actress Carol Kane is 68. Actor Brian Benben is 64. Actress Andrea Evans is 63. Rock singer Alison Moyet is 59. Rock musician Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 57. Figure skater Kurt Browning is 54. Country singer-musician Tim Hunt is 53. Rock singer-musician Sice (The Boo Radleys) is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Nathan Morris (Boyz II Men) is 49. Actress Mara Hobel is 49. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 47. Rapper Silkk the Shocker is 45. Actress Alana de la Garza is 44. Country singer Blake Shelton is 44. Rock musician Steven Chen (Airborne Toxic Event) is 42. Actor David Giuntoli is 40. Drummer Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots) is 32. Actress Renee Olstead is 31. Actor Jacob Anderson is 30. Actress Willa Holland is 29.
