Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 2

Today’s Birthday (06/02/22). Together, you’re unbeatable this year. Take territory at a steady pace. Make physical changes this summer that energize surging autumn health and vitality. Resting, reviewing, revising and redirecting plans this winter sets the scene for social fun next spring. Teamwork leads to victory.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Nurture yourself and your family. Don’t get pushy with someone who isn't ready. Reduce clutter and stress by cleaning house. Cook up something delicious.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Find a spot where you can write your thoughts and process the news. Changes require adaptation. Research options and shift plans. Patiently clarify misunderstandings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available but there’s a twist. Things don’t go as planned. Stick to stable ground. Avoid risky business. Prioritize projects that feed your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — You may fail to meet your own expectations. Don’t judge yourself. Focus on what you love. Try a new look or style. Dress for success.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Recharge in peaceful privacy. Avoid noise, drama or chaos. Revise plans for current conditions. Put away previous projects and prepare for what's next.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Strategize together before advancing. Wait for better conditions. Discuss opportunities and options. Discuss the team mission, priorities and goals. Preparation pays extra dividends.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find a way around a professional hurdle. Your charm is captivating. Persuade others into collaboration. Discuss strategies and discover new possibilities in conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy the scenery. Avoid travel delays ahead with a refreshing pause along the trail. Study options and potential routes. You're learning practical skills.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Adapt financial plans around an unexpected expense. Discuss potential options with your partner. Avoid arguments or misunderstandings by prioritizing shared commitments. Patiently plug leaks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate with your partner. Listen for common interests. You have more than you thought. Coordinate strategies and preparations for what's ahead. Support each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Slow to avoid pitfalls or accidents. Adapt around a health or work challenge. Despite a busy schedule, prioritize time for exercise, good food and rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Show extra patience with the ones you love. Disruptions or distractions could frustrate. Reduce noise, confusion and stress. Prioritize romance, beauty and connection.

Notable birthdays: Actor Ron Ely is 84. Filmmaker and movie historian Kevin Brownlow is 84. Actor Stacy Keach is 81. Actor Charles Haid is 79. R&B singer Chubby Tavares (Tavares) is 78. Movie director Lasse Hallstrom is 76. Actor Jerry Mathers is 74. Actor Joanna Gleason is 72. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 70. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 68. Comedian Dana Carvey is 67. Actor Gary Grimes is 67. Pop musician Michael Steele is 67. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 62. Actor Liam Cunningham is 61. Actor Navid Negahban is 58. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 54. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen ("The Real Housewives" TV franchise) is 54. Rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill) is 52. Actor Paula Cale is 52. Actor Anthony Montgomery is 51. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 50. Actor Wentworth Miller is 50. Rock musician Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane) is 46. Actor Zachary Quinto is 45. Actor Dominic Cooper is 44. Actor Nikki Cox is 44. Actor Justin Long is 44. Actor Deon Richmond is 44. Actor Morena Baccarin is 43. R&B singer Irish Grinstead (702) is 42. Rock musician Fabrizio Moretti (The Strokes) is 42. Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 42. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 36. Rapper/actor Awkwafina is 34. Actor Brittany Curran is 32. Actor Sterling Beaumon is 27.

