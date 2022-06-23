Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 23

Today’s Birthday (06/23/22). Take your work to new heights this year. Grow savings and assets with steady discipline. A challenge could disrupt your summer fun, postponed for autumn romance, creativity and passion. Support friends around winter changes before hot career projects flower next spring. Grab lucrative professional opportunities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative conditions. You can make extra if you’re willing to hustle. Action gets results. What you’re offering is in demand.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re making a good impression. Advance a personal project to new heights. Intellect and intuition agree. Ask for what you want and get it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Recharge in your own garden. Clear clutter and put things away. Organize, plan and prepare for what’s next. Meditate and rest. Dream and imagine.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Spontaneous fun with friends can lead to new collaborative opportunities. Share connections, news and resources. Set juicy team goals. Go for distance, not speed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Direct your career toward interests, passions and talents. Adjust and refine your ideas. Find a sweet opportunity where least expected. Develop new skills and fascinations.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Study and investigate an exciting opportunity. Enjoy classes, webinars and presentations. Someone else’s ideas spark your creativity. Learn from a master. Add imagination.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Coordinate actions. Maintain practical financial priorities for positive cash flow. Collaborate to take advantage of an unexpected bonus. Share the load and the rewards.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Rely on support from a strong partner to pursue a lucky break. Reciprocate when possible. Learn and teach simultaneously. A creative collaboration ignites.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health, work and vitality. Build energy with good food, exercise and rest. Practice grows strength and endurance. Connect with nature. Beauty feeds your spirit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with beloved people. Relax and listen. Go at the pace of the youngest. Notice hidden beauty. Discover new facets of an old fascination.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Home restores and recharges you. Enjoy domestic arts and crafts. Beautify your surroundings. Tend your garden. Cook fragrant treats. Nurture family with something delicious.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Dig into the deeper story. Research provides useful tools and solutions. Review and edit creative work carefully before publishing. Share your discoveries far and wide.

Singer Diana Trask is 82. Actor Ted Shackelford (“Knots Landing”) is 76. Actor Bryan Brown (“The Thorn Birds”) is 75. Former “American Idol” judge Randy Jackson is 66. Actor Frances McDormand is 65. Drummer Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth is 60. Director Joss Whedon (“The Avengers,” “Marvels’ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 58. Singer Chico DeBarge is 52. Actor Selma Blair is 50. Actor Joel Edgerton (“Loving”) is 48. Singer KT Tunstall is 47. Singer Virgo Williams of Ghostown DJs is 47. Actor Emmanuelle Vaugier (“Two and a Half Men”) is 46. Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz is 45. Actor Melissa Rauch (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 42. Singer Duffy is 38.

