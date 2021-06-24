Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 24

Today’s Birthday (06/24/21). Collaborate on profitable ventures this year. Build strong foundations through steady, coordination action. Quiet summer innovation sparks new plans before adapting to autumn social plot twists. Your work, health and fitness flower next winter, fueling springtime connection with friends. Harvest the fruit of your labors.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make a professional change with this Full Capricorn Moon. Redirect efforts toward your talents, passions and purpose. An exciting career opportunity has long-term benefits.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts for the next few weeks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next two weeks. Work out the next phase together.