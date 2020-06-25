Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 25

Today’s Birthday (06/25/20). Collaboration energizes and benefits you both this year. Family finances grow with consistent, disciplined contribution. Self-realization and personal discovery this summer lead you into a flowering romance. Adapting to changing plans this winter results in blossoming health and vitality. Weave your roots together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize health. Love and beauty are easier to express now that Venus is direct in Gemini. Dream up creative romantic touches to share your heart.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Rake in the bucks. It’s easier to make money with Venus direct in Gemini. Generate works of beauty. Profit from your arts, skills and talents.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially attractive with Venus direct in your sign. Love is your magic power. Use it to develop a project of personal passion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A barrier is dissolving with Venus direct. It’s easier to imagine health, happiness and harmony. Savor peaceful reverie and invent plans for a beautiful future.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Loving friendship flowers anew now that Gemini Venus is direct. Harmonize with friends and kindred spirits. Get creative with your collaboration. Create beautiful music together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Career matters flower with Venus direct in Gemini. Apply artistry and creativity to rising attention. Blend passion into professional projects to heat them up.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Discover, explore and study a subject of your passion at a deeper level. Savor arts, music and culture. Investigation flourishes with Venus direct.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Family finances flow with greater ease. Money flows in with renewed vigor now that Venus is direct. Work together to grow what you love.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love, romance and partnership flower with Gemini Venus direct. Take your relationship to the next level. Express your passion. Collaborate to realize a shared dream.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health with Venus direct. Reduce stress with healthy foods and practices like exercise, meditation and walks in nature. Get your heart pumping.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Love’s easier to find now that Venus is direct in Gemini. Prioritize fun, passion and romance. Create works of beauty and delight. Savor sweetness.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — It’s getting easier to get along with family and housemates now that Venus is direct. Beautify your home and surroundings. Express love and gratitude.
Notable birthdays: Actress June Lockhart is 95. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 87. Rhythm and blues singer Eddie Floyd is 83. Actress Barbara Montgomery is 81. Actress Mary Beth Peil is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 78. Singer Carly Simon is 75. Rock musician Ian McDonald (Foreigner; King Crimson) is 74. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 73. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 72. Rock singer Tim Finn is 68. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 66. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 66. Actor Michael Sabatino is 65. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 59. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 57. Actress Erica Gimpel is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 54. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 53.
Contemporary Christian musician Sean Kelly (formerly with Sixpence None the Richer) is 49. Actress Angela Kinsey is 49. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) is 48. Rock musician Mario Calire is 46. Actress Linda Cardellini is 45. Actress Busy Philipps is 41. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 17.
