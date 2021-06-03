Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 3

Notable birthdays: The former president of Cuba, Raul Castro, is 90. Actor Irma P. Hall is 86. Rock singer Ian Hunter (Mott The Hoople) is 82. World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin is 76. Actor Penelope Wilton is 75. Singer Eddie Holman is 75. Actor Tristan Rogers is 75. Musician Too Slim (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Singer Suzi Quatro is 71. Singer Deneice Williams is 71. Singer Dan Hill is 67. Actor Suzie Plakson is 63. Actor Scott Valentine is 63. Rock musician Kerry King (Slayer) is 57. Actor James Purefoy is 57. Rock singer-musician Mike Gordon is 56. TV host Anderson Cooper is 54. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 53. Writer-director Tate Taylor is 42. Singers Gabriel and Ariel Hernandez (No Mercy) are 50. Actor Vik Sahay is 50.