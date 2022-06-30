Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 30

Today’s Birthday (06/30/22) This year favors your work. Collaborate with financial discipline for common gain. Adapt around a romantic plot twist this summer to discover new autumn fun, family and love. Social changes reorient winter plans, leading to autumn career breakthroughs. Exciting projects raise your professional stature.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters take attention. Don’t try to force anything. Let sleeping dogs lie. Home upgrades could cause disruption or chaos. Relax and rest.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Write your story. Benefits flow through communications over the next two-week New Moon phase. Focus on short-term deadlines and urgencies. Practice diplomacy, tact and patience.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Organize for a busy spell. A lucrative phase begins under this Cancer New Moon. Don’t push against limitations. Wait for better conditions to advance. Prepare.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take extra care. Polish with a new style or outfit. Nurture yourself with hot water. Prepare for a two-week personal power New Moon phase.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Find a quiet spot to organize, plot and plan. Creativity sparkles. Take advantage of a hidden opportunity. Don’t force things. Put in the backstage preparation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Friends bring spice and laughter. Collaborate for common cause. Don’t push against limitations. Deftly weave around or wait to advance. Enjoy camaraderie and fun.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Patiently navigate professional disruption, interruption or chaos. Handle short-term objectives and immediate deadlines. Prepare for a New Moon career boost over the next two weeks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Put what you’re learning to good use. Test methods before investing in materials. Patiently persist despite challenges. Do the homework for an exciting exploration.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaboration gets lucrative under the Cancer New Moon. Coordinate and pull together. Hunt for hidden opportunities. Manage shared accounts for growth. Dig for buried treasure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Adapt around a challenge. Tempers could seem short. Don’t push someone who’s not ready. Encourage, empower and nurture each other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Don’t get frustrated by physical barriers. Patiently wait. Stretch and prepare. Healthy practices soothe the heart, mind and spirit. Nurture yourself with good food, exercise and rest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Love is the answer. Notice where it’s missing. Abandon worn-out ideas or habits. Listen to your heart. Practice patience and compassion. Consider possibilities.

Notable birthdays: Actor Nancy Dussault (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 86. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 78. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 71. Actor David Garrison (“Married...with Children”) is 70. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 69. Actor David Alan Grier is 66. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 63. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 60. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 59. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 53. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 53. Actor Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” “Boston Legal”) is 51. Actor Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 50.

Actor Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” “Mean Girls”) is 40. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 39. Country singer Cole Swindell is 39. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 38. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 34.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0