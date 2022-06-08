Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, June 9

Today’s Birthday (06/09/22). Connect and share to grow this year. Discover valuable treasure with disciplined investigation. A turning point with physical work and fitness inspires surging autumn energy and health. A peaceful winter includes dreaming, imagining and crafting plans for a fun, productive spring with friends. Contribute together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Coordinate carefully. Avoid impulsive moves, especially with a partner. Provide support when needed. Listen generously. Patience pays in health, happiness and peace. Collaborate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try to force anything. Gentle pressure works best. Prioritize health and safety. Adapt around a physical challenge. Nurture your body, mind and spirit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Mind wins over matter. Determination advances your game. Surpass a creative challenge with gentle persistence. Keep showing up. Practice optimism. Stand for love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on home and family. A domestic challenge benefits from patience and generous listening. Determine what happened before attempting a fix. Love is the answer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Edit carefully before issuing public statements. Mistakes could get expensive. Revise and clarify the message. Illustrations matter. Prepare and polish for best results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Review the data before leaping to judgment. Navigate a financial challenge with care and patience. Maintain objectivity. You can get what you need.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Patiently untangle a personal knot. Take responsibility for mistakes, words and deeds. Learn and grow. Forgive yourself for being human. Compassion starts at home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Imagination reveals solutions. Don’t step on anyone’s toes. Plan and organize privately. Adapt with recent changes. Optimism rewards. Fake it 'til you make it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Support friends to overcome challenging circumstances. Share resources, information and care. Allow extra time in the schedule for complications. Stay flexible with changes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Professional matters take a twist. Adapt around a change higher up. Watch for bizarre requests. Passions could seem intense. Patiently clarify. Follow through.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Unravel a puzzling challenge. Investigate options patiently to avoid traffic delays or difficulties. Postpone travel until conditions improve. One idea sparks another. Discover solutions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Stay in communication to collaborate around a financial change. Consider all possibilities. Find hidden opportunities. You have what others want. Connect the dots.

Today's birthdays: Media analyst Marvin Kalb is 92. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 83. Author Letty Cottin Pogrebin is 83. Rock musician Mick Box (Uriah Heep) is 75. Retired MLB All-Star Dave Parker is 71. Film composer James Newton Howard is 71. Mystery author Patricia Cornwell is 66. Actor Michael J. Fox is 61. Writer-producer Aaron Sorkin is 61. Actor Johnny Depp is 59. Actor Gloria Reuben is 58. Gospel singer-actress Tamela Mann is 56. Rock musician Dean Felber (Hootie & the Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician Dean Dinning is 55. Musician Ed Simons is 52. Actor Keesha Sharp is 49. Bluegrass singer-musician Jamie Dailey (Dailey & Vincent) is 47. Actor Michaela Conlin is 44. Actor Natalie Portman is 41. Actor Mae Whitman is 34. Actor Lucien Laviscount is 30.

