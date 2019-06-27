Today’s Birthday (06/27/19). Get physical with your work, health and fitness this year. Disciplined collaboration leads to powerful results. A personal breakthrough this summer leads to a fork in the path with a partner. Romantic partnership sparks anew next winter, before a self-image reorientation. Practice healthy actions you love.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take advantage of windfall apples. Ignore rumors or gossip. Focus to gather in a nice harvest. Tend your garden, and sidestep distractions. Hold your temper.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Consider consequences before leaping into action or saying something you might later regret. Minimize risk. You’re making a good impression. A surprising development merits thought.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Slow down. Temporary confusion could lead you into a costly mistake. Dreams show you the right path. Consider things from a higher perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Huddle with your team. Don’t force an issue or risk breakage. Help others see the big picture. Play your part. Go for distance, not speed.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on a professional challenge. Prepare your presentation before going public. Misunderstandings abound; clarify as you go. A sudden move changes the game.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Passions are in high gear. Look before you leap. Slow to avoid sparking someone with a short fuse. Stay flexible, and roll with the tide.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Resist the temptation to throw your money around. Stick to your financial plan. Clean up to discover valuable resources you didn’t know you had.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Stay objective in a tense situation with your partner. Save time and upset by compromising. Change direction intuitively. A creative spark can ignite.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Plan thoroughly before implementation. Prioritize your own health and wellness. Maintain practices and routines as long as you can. Balance activity with rest.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Passions could heat up. Avoid provoking your partner’s sensitivities. When in doubt, listen to your heart. Keep harsh words to yourself. Let your love lead.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A difference in priorities could arise at home. Work out misunderstandings immediately, or they could grow. Family matters require attention. Avoid risky propositions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Research and study facts and data. Ignore rumors or gossip. Keep your tone respectful. You won’t agree with everyone. Stay objective. Monitor the news closely.
Thought for Today: “The main dangers in this life are the people who want to change everything — or nothing.” — Viscountess Nancy Astor, American-born British politician (1879-1964)
Notable birthdays: Business executive Ross Perot is 89. Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 81. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston is 77. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 70. Actress Julia Duffy is 68. Actress Isabelle Adjani is 64. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 60. Actor Brian Drillinger is 59. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 53. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 51. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 50. Actor Edward “Grapevine” Fordham Jr. is 49. TV personality Jo Frost is 49. Actor Yancey Arias is 48. Actor Christian Kane is 47. Actor Tobey Maguire is 44. Rock singer Bernhoft is 43. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 43. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 41. Musician Chris Eldridge is 37. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 35. Actor Drake Bell is 33. Actor Sam Claflin is 33. Actress India de Beaufort is 32. Actor Ed Westwick is 32. Actor Matthew Lewis is 30. Actress Madylin Sweeten is 28. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui is 23. R&B singer H.E.R. is 22. Actor Chandler Riggs is 20.
