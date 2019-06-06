Today’s Birthday (06/06/19). Discover new levels of partnership this year. Collaboration gets lucrative with disciplined efforts. Summer bounty can help with a shared financial challenge. Together you hit the gravy train next winter, which supports you through changes. Hold hands for greater strength, resilience and happiness.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with people you love. Don’t fall for a trick or mirage. Fantasies could dissipate unexpectedly. Stick to familiar passions. Family comes first.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Household issues demand attention. Slow down, and listen for what’s wanted and needed. A bully is powerless against you and your champion. Ponder possibilities.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Gather information for a few days. Exchange news with your networks. The truth gets revealed, layer by layer. Don’t react blindly. Consider your response.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Cost overruns hide in the chaos. Confirm intuition with hard data and follow your budget carefully. Organize and file. Keep accounts current. Discover profitable opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re getting stronger. Something you previously idealized could get revealed for what it really is. Accepting things as they are provides power. Stand for your commitments.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Look back for insight on the road ahead. Indulge nostalgia and retrospection. Go through old photographs and memories. Reflect on the past, and consider the future.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Undeveloped team plans could cause chaos or confusion. Stay in close communication, and work things out as you go. Distractions abound. Investigate all options.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Keep your eye on the ball at work. You may need to move fast. Avoid distraction or controversy. Honesty is the best policy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — You’ve been yearning for travel and adventure. Check the traffic in advance. Stick to reliable routines. Resolve details before setting off. Expect the unexpected.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Manage financial matters. Whittle a vague possibility into a great deal. Get terms in writing. New ideas won’t always work. Prioritize stability and clarity.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Work closely with you partner. Support each other through a mysterious twist. It’s not a good time to gamble. Prioritize love over money. Collaborate.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take on a physical challenge with determination and discipline. Avoid fads or scams. Go for health, strength and endurance. Maintain your favorite fitness practices.
Thought for Today: “As far as we can discern, the sole purpose of human existence is to kindle a light in the darkness of mere being.” — Carl Jung (1875-1961)
Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 80. Country singer Joe Stampley is 76. Jazz musician Monty Alexander is 75. Actor Robert Englund is 72. Folk singer Holly Near is 70. Singer Dwight Twilley is 68. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is 67. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein is 67. Comedian Sandra Bernhard is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Bjorn Borg is 63. Actress Amanda Pays is 60. Comedian Colin Quinn is 60. Record producer Jimmy Jam is 60. Rock musician Steve Vai is 59. Rock singer-musician Tom Araya (Slayer) is 58. Actor Jason Isaacs is 56. Actor Anthony Starke is 56. Rock musician Sean Yseult (White Zombie) is 53. Actor Max Casella is 52. Actor Paul Giamatti is 52. Rhythm and blues singer Damion Hall (Guy) is 51. Rock musician James “Munky” Shaffer (Korn) is 49. TV correspondent Natalie Morales is 47. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 46. Rapper-rocker Uncle Kracker is 45. Actress Sonya Walger is 45. Actress Staci Keanan is 44. Jazz singer Somi is 43. Actress Amber Borycki is 36. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is 12.
