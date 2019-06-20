Today’s Birthday (06/20/19). Align forces with your partner this year. Disciplined action pays off. Have fun, collaborate and profit together. Extra summer income eases a shift with shared accounts. Together, reap a bounteous harvest inspiring new personal income sources. Encourage each other to flower.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork makes small potatoes out of a big job. A domestic agenda takes precedence this month, with the Sun in Cancer tomorrow. Share resources.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reminisce with teammates over five months, with Neptune stationing retrograde tomorrow. Let go of what you think it should look like. Keep showing up.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel and study your objective. The next month can get lucrative. Launch moneymaking projects this month, with the Cancer Sun tomorrow. Get creatively enterprising.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Compute expenses. Review where you’ve been to reflect on what’s ahead. Remember past adventures with tomorrow’s five-month Neptune retrograde period. Cross a body of water.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — The next month is about following through and completing things. Finish up old business, with the Sun entering Cancer tomorrow. Work behind the scenes.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Get out and move. Exercise rejuvenates you. Neptune’s retrograde tomorrow initiates a five-month phase favoring familiar work, allies and partners. Notice how far you’ve come.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Have fun with people you love. Consider new assignments. Advance your professional status this month, with the Cancer Sun. Get motivated by a new project.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Let romance develop naturally, with Neptune stationing retrograde tomorrow for the next five months. Reorganize your game. Review the rules. Love yourself first.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Communication opens a door. Grow family fortunes, with the Sun entering Cancer tomorrow for a month. Collaborate on the budget. Keep accounts current. Share resources.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your view clears with Neptune’s retrograde tomorrow. What was hidden gets revealed. Over five months, use your heightened sensitivity for negotiations, compromise and diplomacy.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — The pace picks up. You’re especially busy this month, with the Sun entering Cancer tomorrow. Provide excellent service. Prioritize your own health and well-being.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Nostalgic retrospection thrives over five months, with tomorrow’s Neptune retrograde in your sign. Resolve a personal issue. Revise fantasies for who you are now.
Thought for Today: “The art of progress is to preserve order amid change and to preserve change amid order.” — Alfred North Whitehead, English philosopher and mathematician (1861-1947)
Notable birthdays: Actress Bonnie Bartlett is 90. Actress Olympia Dukakis is 88. Actor James Tolkan is 88. Actor Danny Aiello is 86. Movie director Stephen Frears is 78. Singer-songwriter Brian Wilson is 77. Actor John McCook is 75. Singer Anne Murray is 74. TV personality Bob Vila is 73. Musician Andre Watts is 73. Actress Candy Clark is 72. Producer Tina Sinatra is 71. Rhythm and blues singer Lionel Richie is 70. Actor John Goodman is 67. Rock musician Michael Anthony is 65. Pop musician John Taylor is 59. Rock musician Mark degli Antoni is 57. Christian rock musician Jerome Fontamillas is 52. Rock musician Murphy Karges is 52. Actress Nicole Kidman is 52. Country/bluegrass singer-musician Dan Tyminski is 52. Movie director Robert Rodriguez is 51. Actor Peter Paige is 50. Actor Josh Lucas is 48. Rock musician Jeordie White is 48. Rock singer Chino Moreno is 46. Country-folk singer-songwriter Amos Lee is 42. Country singer Chuck Wicks is 40. Actress Tika Sumpter is 39. Country musician Chris Thompson is 39. Actress-singer Alisan Porter is 38. Christian rock musician Chris Dudley is 36. Rock singer Grace Potter is 36. Actor Mark Saul is 34. Actress Dreama Walker is 33. Actor Chris Mintz-Plasse is 30. Actress Maria Lark is 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.