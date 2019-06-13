Today’s Birthday (06/13/19). Collaboration is your golden ticket this year. Apply dedicated efforts to build long-lasting value. Cash flow surges this summer, before changes with shared accounts. Family fortunes flower next winter, before a personal financial twist. You can get what you need. Share and grow together.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Attend to shared finances. Plan for an upcoming job. Let your partner take the lead. Prepare well so you can move quickly later.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate on practical projects with your partner. Share ideas and resources. Have patience with temporary confusion. Strengthen foundational matters. Celebrate together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Physical action gets results. Keep your objective in mind. Listen to your intuition. Prioritize your own health and wellness. Sometimes the best move is stillness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart where it leads. Take action to realize a romantic dream. Explore your passions. You can make things happen. Make a love connection.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Tend your garden with love. Nurture growth and harmony. A domestic dream is within reach. Get family on board. Many hands make light work.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — You’re especially brilliant. Study, write and research about a fascination. Present your argument tactfully. Anticipate some resistance or controversy. Get creative with a challenge.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — A surprising opportunity could be worth pursuing. Focus on profitable actions and practical priorities. Check work orders for changes. Start computing expenses.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. You have what you need, if you can find it. Things may not go as planned. A personal dream seems attainable.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Slow down and sidestep a controversy. Avoid stepping on anyone’s sensitivities. Hide out in your private cocoon. Enjoy time in nature. Peace feeds your spirit.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Confer with friends and allies. Conversation provides insight. Teamwork makes a complex job easy. Monitor a situation in real time to navigate changes.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Consider a professional opportunity. Keep practical objectives. Begin a testing period. Figure out what you need. Make a lovely, magical, spiritual connection.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — An adventure takes shape. Imagine your route and destination. Explore off the beaten path to discover hidden treasure. Study maps and charts. Investigate.
Thought for Today: “There are no strangers here, only friends you have not yet met.” — William Butler Yeats (1865-1939)
Notable birthdays: Actor Bob McGrath is 87. Artist Christo is 84. Magician Siegfried is 80. Actor Malcolm McDowell is 76. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 75.Singer Dennis Locorriere is 70. Actor Richard Thomas is 68. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 68. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 68. Comedian Tim Allen is 66. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 62. Actress Ally Sheedy is 57. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 57. Rock musician Paul deLisle is 56. Actress Lisa Vidal is 54. Singer David Gray is 51. Rhythm and blues singer Deniece Pearson is 51. Rock musician Soren Rasted is 50. Actor Jamie Walters is 50. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo is 49. Country singer Susan Haynes is 47. Actor Steve-O is 45. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 41. Actor Ethan Embry is 41. Actor Chris Evans is 38. Actress Sarah Schaub is 36. Singer Raz B is 34. Actress Kat Dennings is 33. Actress Ashley Olsen is 33. Actress Mary-Kate Olsen is 33. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 32. Actor Aaron Johnson is 29.
