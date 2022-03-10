Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 10

Today’s Birthday (03/10/22). Realize a dream this year. Consistent coordination, preparation and organization line up the pieces for success. Springtime flowers with creativity that inspires summer travel or study solutions. Take research to new levels next autumn, updating, editing and adjusting winter for communications and publications. Imagine perfection.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Domestic improvements can make it easier to work from home. Prepare your workspace and dive into research, writing and communications. You’ve got this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Creative barriers fade, and you can find inspiration again. Share ideas, opportunities and resources. Communication opens doors that were blocked. Discuss the possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Pursue lucrative opportunities. Yesterday’s obstacles have dissipated. Follow an elder’s advice. Invest in success. Conditions favor projects with heart. Get farther than expected.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for the results you want. Use your persuasive powers to illuminate how others benefit and invite participation. You can find what’s needed.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Slow to consider the view. Monitor conditions and revise plans to suit. Listen to intuition. Notice unspoken clues. Peaceful, private settings encourage creativity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Friends are a big help. Many hands make light work. Together you can accomplish satisfying gains. Listen to the room. Collaborate for common good.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Advance a professional project gracefully. Provide excellent service. Listen to unspoken clues. Luck favors initiative. Dreams seem within reach. Develop an exciting possibility.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Expand territory. Wide open avenues await your exploration. Research clues and put the pieces together for valuable treasure. Investigate opportunities and options. Develop your thesis.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Manage the financial administration for shared accounts. File documents or applications. Keep payments and invoicing current. Grab a profitable opportunity. Collaborate to harvest a windfall.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Listen to your partner’s words, actions and emotions. Share support as needed. Kindness leads to sweet words that can lead to other sweet words.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Pick up the pace as the terrain dictates. Wide open trails can take a faster rhythm. Narrow switchbacks deserve concentration and restraint. Prioritize health.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow a curiosity or intrigue to find the heartbeat. Creative impulses lead in interesting directions. Explore a passion. Practice your arts. Connect on another level.

Notable birthdays: Bluegrass/country singer-musician Norman Blake is 84. Actor Chuck Norris is 82. Playwright David Rabe is 82. Singer Dean Torrence (Jan and Dean) is 82. Actor Katharine Houghton (Film: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”) is 80. Actor Richard Gant is 78. Rock musician Tom Scholz (Boston) is 75. Former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell is 75. TV personality/businesswoman Barbara Corcoran (TV: “Shark Tank”) is 73. Actor Aloma Wright is 72. Blues musician Ronnie Earl (Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters) is 69. Producer-director-writer Paul Haggis is 69. Alt-country/rock musician Gary Louris is 67.

Actor Shannon Tweed is 65. Pop/jazz singer Jeanie Bryson is 64. Actor Sharon Stone is 64.

