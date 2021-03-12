Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 12

Today’s Birthday (03/12/21). Tap into your higher purpose this year. Satisfying results grow with consistent organization, planning and preparation. Adapt to professional changes this spring, before summertime domestic renovation or relocation. Shifting creative directions next winter inspires a career breakthrough. Connect with passions to realize a dream.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Dream and envision. Savor your favorite peaceful rituals. Consider what’s ahead and make plans. Nature inspires you. Make a deeper spiritual or philosophical connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for common cause and community benefit. Things are lining up favorably for your team. Get to the bottom of a controversy. Reveal facts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Listen to your heart and intuition. Rediscover an aspect of your work that you love. Pursue a professional dream. New doors appear to be opening.