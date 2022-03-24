Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 24

Today’s Birthday (03/24/22). Friends are your special magic this year. Collaborative efforts lead to satisfying wins with disciplined coordination. Bag windfall apples this spring, before shared accounts require summer attention. Autumn abundance overflows joint ventures, allowing a cushion for winter financial uncertainties. Social connection feeds your mind, body and spirit.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — A professional challenge has your attention. Speak with respect. All is not as it appears. Angels guide your actions. Stay flexible. Take the high road.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Revise the itinerary as needed. An obstacle could block your educational objective. Emotions prevail where logic fails. You’re on the right path. Listen and observe.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Discuss shared finances. Don’t make any important moves until conditions appear favorable. Study the situation and revise budgets to suit. Take charge for desired results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Don’t worry if you don’t know how. Collaborate to figure it out. Practice before you launch. Learn new tricks together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices despite a busy schedule. Don’t pressure yourself, though. Avoid risky moves or unstable terrain. Keep advancing, one step at a time.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Listen to your heart. Share emotional support around recent changes. Don’t get pushy. Avoid irritating someone’s sensitivities. Relax and enjoy simple pleasures. Music soothes.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic repairs could interrupt your schedule. Fix something before it gets worse. Home and family take priority. Adapt to provide what’s needed in the moment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find clever solutions to a challenging puzzle. Reach out for another view. Discover great ideas through your social networks. Share solutions and opportunities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Follow the money. Don’t get pushy. Adapt around market changes. Provide valuable goods and services. Exchange, trade and barter. Keep things elegantly simple.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take charge. Gentle pressure works better than force. Listen powerfully. Carefully consider what you discover. Avoid automatic reactions. Provide leadership with a challenge.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Imagine the possibilities. Old assumptions get challenged. Consider a situation from multiple perspectives. Adjust plans around changes. Figure out how to get farther.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Rely on your friends and teammates. Wait for an obstacle to resolve before pushing ahead. Support each other with a group challenge. Discuss potential solutions.

Notable birthdays: Fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie is 83. Former Washington Gov. Christine Gregoire is 75. Rock musician Lee Oskar is 74. Singer Nick Lowe is 73. Rock musician Dougie Thomson (Supertramp) is 71. Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is 71. Actor Donna Pescow is 68. Actor Robert Carradine is 68. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, is 68. Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is 66. Actor Kelly LeBrock is 62. TV personality Star Jones is 60. Country-rock musician Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) is 58. Actor Peter Jacobson is 57. Rock singer-musician Sharon Corr (The Corrs) is 52. Actor Lauren Bowles is 52. Actor Lara Flynn Boyle is 52. Rapper Maceo (AKA P.A. Pasemaster Mase) is 52. Actor Megyn Price is 51.

