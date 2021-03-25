Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 25

Today’s Birthday (03/25/21). Expand social connection for growth this year. Steady practices build teamwork and community collaboration for powerful results. Springtime educational or travel challenges inspire your creative expression, arts and communications to new heights this summer. Adapt to financial changes next winter, before adventure reveals valuable connections. Thrive together.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Demand for your attention and energies could seem high. Prioritize your own health and well-being. Avoid risk or controversy. Guard time for yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Romance is in the air. Follow your heart. Express it in words, images and symbolism. You’re especially creative. Have fun with people you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Enjoy domestic comforts and fun. Beautify your spaces. Cook up something wonderful to share with family. Get into creative projects for home improvement.