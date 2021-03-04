Horoscopes and celebrity birthdays for Thursday, March 4

Today’s Birthday (03/04/21). This year invites transformational personal change. Planning, coordination and organization combined with steady action realizes long-held dreams. Springtime brings career changes, before summer’s domestic delights. Adapting your communications for new conditions next winter motivates rising professional status. Connect with your own heart and spirit.To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Educational and travel barriers still block the road. Fear or anger can amplify; monitor conditions and adapt. Listen and learn. Study and investigate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves. Communication unlocks a financial door. Collaborate with a partner for shared gain. Avoid impetuous reactions. Tempers spark easily. Patiently pull together.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate and adjust plans with your partner. Communication goes further than action. Don’t get pushy. Listen to suggestions and get feedback. Discover valuable solutions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Physical barriers require adaptation. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Slow to avoid accidents. Wait patiently or find another way around. Prioritize health.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for romantic developments. Tempers could flare. Avoid trouble or unnecessary quarrels. Don’t stir up jealousies. Creativity and communication reveal harmonious solutions.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Clean domestic messes. Make repairs and upgrades. Discuss potential solutions with family. How would you like it to be? Imagine and sketch ideas. Get creative.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Exercise restraint. Don’t push into a brick wall. Listen more than speaking. Miscommunications proliferate and rumors spark like wildfire. Figure out what another wants.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Have faith in your own imagination and capabilities to make a financial goal. Something you’ve been trying doesn’t work. Learn from the competition.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Anticipate resistance with a personal matter. Self-doubt or insecurities could interfere. Connect with a trusted advisor. Express your feelings. Get outside your own monologue.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Rest and recuperate. Recharge and reorganize your plans for recent changes. Communication reveals a solution. Ask questions. Write in your journal. Imagination flowers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Share team support around an obstacle. Wait for better conditions to advance. Talk with your allies and colleagues for greater perspective. Diversity provides strength.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Prepare for inspection. A professional challenge requires adaptation. Reinforce infrastructures before depending on them. You can see the weakness in the plan. Strengthen technical foundations.
Notable birthdays: Actor Paula Prentiss is 83. Movie director Adrian Lyne is 80. Singer Shakin’ Stevens is 73. Author James Ellroy is 73. Former Energy Secretary Rick Perry is 71. Singer Chris Rea is 70. Actor/rock singer-musician Ronn Moss is 69. Actor Kay Lenz is 68. Musician Emilio Estefan is 68. Movie director Scott Hicks is 68. Actor Catherine O’Hara is 67. Actor Mykelti Williamson is 64. Actor Patricia Heaton is 63. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., is 63. Actor Steven Weber is 60. Rock musician Jason Newsted is 58.
Actor Stacy Edwards is 56. Rapper Grand Puba is 55. Rock singer Evan Dando (Lemonheads) is 54. Actor Patsy Kensit is 53. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., is 53. Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is 52. Actor Andrea Bendewald is 51. Actor Nick Stabile is 51. Country singer Jason Sellers is 50. Jazz musician Jason Marsalis is 44. Actor Jessica Heap is 38. Actor Scott Michael Foster is 36. TV personality Whitney Port is 36. Actor Audrey Esparza is 35. Actor Margo Harshman is 35. Actor Josh Bowman is 33. Actor Andrea Bowen is 31. Actor Jenna Boyd is 28.